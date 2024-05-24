Top AEW star should have stayed in WWE to work with Paul Heyman and The Usos, says veteran

A wrestling veteran gave his thoughts on an AEW star's career. He said that the AEW star should've stayed and worked with Paul Heyman and The Usos.

Dax Harwood initially made a name for himself in WWE as part of The Revival with Cash Wheeler. The two of them dominated NXT for several years as one of the top tag teams in the division. However, their call-up to the main roster didn't go as planned, and they slowly fizzled out due to poor booking.

This led them to leave the company and join AEW, where they have found success by winning several tag titles across multiple promotions around the world.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno commented that Dax Harwood should've stayed in WWE and worked with Paul Heyman and The Usos.

"Whatever he wanted his legacy to become, he didn't get it in WWE and AEW. he could've stayed in WWE, and they were getting a lot of accolades and stuff. I know when Vince was there, he wanted to turn him into like goofy characters with top hats on and stuff, but he could have been like with Paul Heyman, maybe worked in that spot and had a good work with the Usos." [4:37 - 5:03]

Perry Saturn gave his honest thoughts on Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has been around the business for a long time. He was known as the brains behind ECW, which is a promotion that fans still hold near and dear to them.

During his time in ECW, Heyman got to work with a lot of wrestlers who would become legends like Sabu, RVD, and The Dudleys. One of the people who got to work with Heyman was Perry Saturn.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Saturn spoke highly of Heyman and his time in ECW.

"I'm sad that me and John couldn't stay together. That's the first thing. I wish that I enjoyed my time in ECW more than I did, but with the desire to achieve the most you can, you know? Because ECW was the best time in my career. The guys were real special and stuff. Paul E. [Paul Heyman] was incredible at making all of us feel pride in what we did, which made us all work harder." [1:11 – 1:41]

Heyman currently makes regular appearances on SmackDown due to his involvement with the Bloodline.

