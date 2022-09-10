Top SmackDown Superstar seemingly takes a dig at CM Punk's AEW backstage fiasco following All Out

SmackDown Superstar Natalya has seemingly taken a dig at CM Punk, who got involved in a backstage fight with The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) after AEW All Out.

CM Punk, with the company's president Tony Khan seated right next to him, addressed the media after last Sunday's pay-per-view. He fired shots at Hangman Page and Colt Cabana while also targeting the EVPs of the company - Kenny Omega and Young Bucks.

The latter reportedly confronted the former WWE Superstar in his locker room, and the two parties brawled. Punk had allegedly threatened to take legal action against the EVPs as well.

Natalya, a senior star in the wrestling industry just like Punk, referred to her match on the latest episode of SmackDown to seemingly take a dig at Punk. She lost a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match and stated that she won't be suing any of the other four participants in the match as "a locker room leader."

She took another shot at the former world champion when she stated she was eating a muffin. It is to be noted that Punk was also munching on muffins while speaking to the media after All out.

"This is Bob. Ms Neidhart hasn't sued anyone in this match, and she's also a locker room leader. For some reason, she was eating a muffin when she dictated this message to me. Bye," wrote Natalya.

CM Punk was stripped of his AEW World Championship after the backstage brawl

The former WWE Superstar defeated Jon Moxley at All Out to win the AEW World Championship for a second time.

But after the backstage brawl, All Elite President Tony Khan decided to strip CM Punk of his title. Omega and the Bucks also had their AEW Trios Championships taken from them.

Khan even announced a tournament to determine a new world champion and reportedly suspended Punk and The Elite.

Meanwhile, the Death Triangle has been crowned as the new Trios Champions after they defeated Best Friends on the Wednesday Night Show.

What are your thoughts on the current situation in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy