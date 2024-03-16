Top star confesses to missing CM Punk in AEW

CM Punk shockingly debuted for AEW after being away from the pro wrestling business for almost eight years. The run ended in Punk's controversial departure from the promotion last year, but some in the locker room still miss him.

Punk worked two multi-man matches against FTR early on, then defeated Dax Harwood in a 13-minute match on Dynamite, and that began a new alliance known as CMFTR. Punk, Harwood, and Cash Wheeler defeated The Gunns and Max Caster, then they defeated Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson.

The trios team with Punk and FTR quickly became a fan-favorite in AEW. While Punk has been gone from AEW for months, many fans and wrestlers still speak fondly of their former colleague. A fan on X tweeted a photo of CMFTR and remarked how they miss the faction. Harwood replied.

"Me too [loudly crying face emoji]," Harwood wrote back to the fan.

After the two trios wins, Punk and FTR teamed with Ricky Starks for a loss to Bullet Club Gold. CMFTR's next match was their last together as they came up short against then-World Trios Champions The House of Black.

What's next for former AEW World Champion CM Punk in WWE

CM Punk was pulled from major main event plans due to the torn tricep suffered at the hands of Drew McIntyre during the Royal Rumble. However, WWE is still booking The Second City Saint on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins was set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Punk at WrestleMania in Philadelphia, but now McIntyre will challenge for the title. There was no timeframe for Punk's return to in-ring action, but WWE has announced his next televised appearance.

Punk has been announced for the March 25 RAW from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois. The former AEW World Champion has not been cleared to compete, but he is expected to speak to the crowd.

RAW in Chicago was already sold out before the hometown star was announced. However, the arena then opened up additional seating due to heavy demand, and those quickly sold out as well.

The announcement on Punk's return actually led to a viral foul-mouthed rant from one WWE Superstar after some trolling by fans.

