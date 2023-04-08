Top WWE Executive influenced WrestleMania 39 outcome between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, believes veteran

Cody Rhodes' dream of becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39 went up in flames as he failed to usurp Roman Reigns.

The controversial finish left many fans in utter disbelief, speculating whether Vince McMahon's return to the helm had influenced the decision-making. AEW star Matt Hardy has also weighed in on the remote possibility.

However, Fightful Select has since quashed those rumors, and it was reported that Reigns conquering Rhodes at the SoFi Stadium was "always the plan."

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran stated that Mr. McMahon might have wanted to make a bold statement by having the former AEW EVP lose to the standard-bearer of WWE:

"So Cody [Rhodes], he ends up leaving, he goes out, he creates a company, he creates success. He gets himself over. He's a big deal, and [people are] all behind him. But like, you know, Vince [McMahon] comes in at the end of the day, like, 'hold up, before you are going to run this ship, I'm going to show you. I'll make you earn it.' I mean, that's a possibility," Hardy said.

Matt Hardy also suspected an "ulterior motive" behind The American Nightmare's questionable booking, considering he came from WWE's rivalry promotion:

"I feel like Vince [McMahon] owns Cody [Rhodes], and he's a property, but he also owned WCW, and it was a property, and he could have turned it into something great, but he still hold that grudge of its WCW, and we have to get this stain. You know, these WCW guys are tarnished, damn it. This is WWE, you know, I mean, could that have been an ulterior motive? Sure, of course, it could have been," he added. [From 1:07:50 onwards]

Will WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes get another shot at Roman Reigns?

WWE had a few tricks up their sleeve on RAW after WrestleMania when Cody Rhodes came out to confront Roman Reigns, hoping to get a rematch.

However, Paul Heyman refused to give him another title opportunity. Instead, The Wise Man agreed to a tag team bout pitting Reigns and Sikoa against Rhodes and a surprise partner, which turned out to be his former client, Brock Lesnar.

Heyman added two stipulations early on that the superstar who chose to be Cody's has to be someone who wrestled at WrestleMania 39, and second if someone decided to be Rhodes' partner would never get a title shot as long as Roman Reigns is the champion.

The Beast Incarnate had nothing left to lose, given he boxed out of the title picture after losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last year.

Later in the main event, Lesnar swerved everyone after decimating Rhodes before the match could even begin. He delivered multiple suplexes and F5s to solidify his heel turn and set up a buzzworthy feud with The American Nightmare.

