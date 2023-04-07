The finish to the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania 39 come under scrutiny from the WWE Universe, with many speculating that the decision was made by Vince McMahon, not Triple H. However, a recent report has revealed that the controversial decision was Hunter's plan all along.

Roman Reigns continued his historic title run at the Showcase of Immortals after Solo Sikoa assisted him to yet another victory. The end of the match did not sit well with the wrestling world, as many believed it was time for Cody Rhodes to finish his story.

With Vince McMahon reportedly back to making booking decisions, many wondered if the 77-year-old had a role to play in the finish. However, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H always planned on the event ending with Roman Reigns standing tall. It was also noted that the plans were kept secret, and nobody knew what was going to happen.

"Reigns winning was always the plan, although it was kept secret and almost nobody knew," Wrestling Observer via WrestlePurists.

Triple H explained his decision in the post-WrestleMania conference

Roman Reigns faced the toughest challenge in his ongoing Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run when he took on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. While many expected him to drop the titles to The American Nightmare, Triple H and Co. had different plans in mind.

During the post-Mania conference, Hunter explained the thought process behind his decision, stating that the story never ends in WWE.

"Maybe for a lot of people [it was] a shocking outcome, right? What I will say about that is it's always interesting to me when people say 'how could that happen or how could they do that in that moment.' And it's almost perfectly spelled out in this story - I need to finish the story. In the WWE, the story never finishes," The Game said.

Cody Rhodes kickstarted a new feud on this week's RAW. The American Nightmare was attacked by Brock Lesnar before their tag match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. This also leaves The Tribal Chief without an opponent for the time being.

