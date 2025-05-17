“Triple H has no idea what he’s doing,” “He used to be a champion”- Fans go berserk after 3-time AEW champion gets ‘buried’ in WWE

A former AEW star and champion recently suffered a major loss on WWE programming. Wrestling fans have now taken to social media to argue that the star in question, Rey Fenix, is being underutilized by the sports entertainment juggernaut.
The Man of a Thousand Lives made his WWE debut last month on SmackDown, arriving on the Blue Brand after weeks of teases by way of television vignettes. The high-flyer has impressed audiences in the promotion with his incredible in-ring prowess, and has already picked up wins in both singles and tag team action.
However, Fenix has also suffered multiple significant losses as of late - notably, at WrestleMania 41 Saturday. Rey was defeated by El Grande Americano at the Show of Shows in what has been regarded as a controversial booking decision. More recently, the former AEW International Champion was pinned by Solo Sikoa in a three-way Money in the Bank qualifying match on SmackDown.
What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.
Fans have taken to X/Twitter to voice their disappointment with how WWE has been using Rey Fenix recently. Users expressed concerns over the masked luchador's future prospects in the Triple H-led company, with many criticizing the promotion for having Fenix lose to Solo in such a high-stakes matchup.
"He really believed Penta when he was going around saying he would be wrestling against Cody for the WWE championship. [laughing emojis] Fenix thought grass was really greener on the other side," - wrote a user.
"Now he’s jobbing to Solo," - noted a user.
"The SPEED championship is his ceiling over there........ should of stayed in AEW...." - argued a fan.
"They killed his aura entirely," claimed another fan.
The former All Elite World Tag Team and Trios Champion officially exited the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this year.
Rey Fenix's final matches in AEW
The last time Rey Fenix was seen inside an AEW ring, he took on and defeated Tony Nese in singles competition on the July 20, 2024 episode of Collision.
Days earlier, the 34-year-old had teamed up with his brother Penta El Zero Miedo to defeat Private Party on the July 17 tapings of Rampage.
Both Fenix and Penta are currently signed to WWE, and although the latter performs on Monday Night RAW, a Lucha Brothers reunion could be on the horizon, as per recent reports.