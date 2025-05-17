Rey Fenix has made a big mistake by leaving AEW for WWE

After roughly five years with the company, Rey Fenix departed AEW to pursue a career in WWE. While his move generated buzz around the wrestling world, could this end up being not as great a move as expected?

Fenix made his debut more than a month ago and has been on an impressive run. He has won three out of his four singles matches so far, against the likes of Nathan Frazier, Berto, and even Santos Escobar. His brother Penta is on the RAW roster and made his debut a few months ago during RAW on Netflix.

Rey Fenix's departure from AEW was not the best, as there were a lot of issues, including the tacking on of injury time. Eventually, this was not followed, and the luchador was allowed to leave the company by late March.

The luchador had slightly better booking in AEW

Fenix found success during his time with AEW, whether as a singles competitor, as one-half of the Lucha Brothers, or as a member of the Death Triangle.

He has reigned as the International, tag team, and trios champion across his five years with the company, including title matches against some of the best talent on the roster.

While it's too early to assume anything, it seems that, after one month with the company, he does not have a major direction.

Rey Fenix has already lost several high-stakes matches

A few weeks ago, the luchador completed the dream of most wrestlers in the world, to compete at WrestleMania. He filled in for Rey Mysterio and faced off against El Grande Americano in singles action.

In his debut at the Showcase of the Immortals, he lost to Americano, whose identity is still a mystery. In a puzzling move, he may have lost to someone who was not even a genuine luchador.

Tonight on SmackDown, Rey Fenix was in a Triple Threat Match against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso for a spot at the Money in the Bank ladder match. He ended up taking the pin, as it was Solo who earned a spot at the PLE. The crowd audibly groaned after he was pinned.

He has been booked similarly to other luchadors in WWE

A concern before the arrival of the Lucha Brothers to WWE was the booking of the luchadors who came before them. Many hoped it would not be the same story, and they would not be lost in the mix.

Penta has been booked strongly since his arrival, as he has won several singles matches and even put on a great performance at the Royal Rumble. Despite not winning a title just yet, he has been in several Intercontinental Title matches and has been fingertips away from winning the title.

Being on SmackDown, Rey Fenix has found himself involved with LWO. But he has fallen so far to a fate similar to Andrade and Dragon Lee. They get featured in incredible matches now and then, but overall, they have stayed in a stagnant position.

It remains to be seen if Rey Fenix will suffer the same fate, but it has only been a month since his arrival, and there is reason to give the situation the benefit of the doubt. He could still end up going on a better run to end 2025.

