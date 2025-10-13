  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Triple H immediately shuts down WWE fans’ demand to bring back 7-time World Heavyweight Champion

Triple H immediately shuts down WWE fans’ demand to bring back 7-time World Heavyweight Champion

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 13, 2025 10:27 GMT
Triple H retired from in-ring competition several years ago. (Images via WWE Instagram and AEW YouTube)
Triple H retired from in-ring competition several years ago. (Images via WWE Instagram and AEW YouTube)

Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer. He is a polarising figure in the world of professional wrestling. While some admire him, others regularly criticize him for his recent booking decisions.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment held Crown Jewel 2025 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The premium live event featured five matches, and all of them delivered. After the show concluded, The King of Kings briefly joined the post-show desk with panel members Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg, and Big E.

Triple H was there to talk about the success of Crown Jewel. However, fans behind him had different plans. When the Hall of Famer began speaking, people in attendance began chanting, "We Want Edge".

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Their intentions were clear. They wanted AEW star Adam Copeland back in the Stamford-based company. However, Triple H shut them down by saying that they couldn't have The Rated R Superstar.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

"You can't have him," said The Game.
Ad

The Game said this under his breath and away from the mic. He then began speaking about other topics. However, fans behind him responded by loudly singing Cope's entrance theme.

Adam Copeland joined All Elite Wrestling in 2023. He is one of the biggest names in the Jacksonville-based company.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 results

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer became men's and women's Crown Jewel Champions at Crown Jewel 2025.

Ad

Here are the results of the entire show:

  • Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley defeated The Kabuki Warriors
  • Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) defeated Roman Reigns
  • Stephanie Vaquer (Raw's Women's World Champion) defeated Tiffany Stratton (SmackDown's WWE Women's Champion)
  • Seth Rollins (Raw's World Heavyweight Champion) defeated Cody Rhodes (SmackDown's Undisputed WWE Champion) by pinfall
  • John Cena defeated AJ Styles by pinfall

The first-ever Crown Jewel PLE took place at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2018.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications