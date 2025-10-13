Triple H immediately shuts down WWE fans’ demand to bring back 7-time World Heavyweight Champion

Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer. He is a polarising figure in the world of professional wrestling. While some admire him, others regularly criticize him for his recent booking decisions.World Wrestling Entertainment held Crown Jewel 2025 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The premium live event featured five matches, and all of them delivered. After the show concluded, The King of Kings briefly joined the post-show desk with panel members Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg, and Big E. Triple H was there to talk about the success of Crown Jewel. However, fans behind him had different plans. When the Hall of Famer began speaking, people in attendance began chanting, &quot;We Want Edge&quot;. Their intentions were clear. They wanted AEW star Adam Copeland back in the Stamford-based company. However, Triple H shut them down by saying that they couldn't have The Rated R Superstar.&quot;You can't have him,&quot; said The Game.The Game said this under his breath and away from the mic. He then began speaking about other topics. However, fans behind him responded by loudly singing Cope's entrance theme. Adam Copeland joined All Elite Wrestling in 2023. He is one of the biggest names in the Jacksonville-based company. WWE Crown Jewel 2025 resultsWorld Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer became men's and women's Crown Jewel Champions at Crown Jewel 2025.Here are the results of the entire show:Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley defeated The Kabuki WarriorsBronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) defeated Roman ReignsStephanie Vaquer (Raw's Women's World Champion) defeated Tiffany Stratton (SmackDown's WWE Women's Champion)Seth Rollins (Raw's World Heavyweight Champion) defeated Cody Rhodes (SmackDown's Undisputed WWE Champion) by pinfallJohn Cena defeated AJ Styles by pinfallThe first-ever Crown Jewel PLE took place at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2018.