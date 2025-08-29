Triple H needs to be replaced as WWE CCO, while Tony Khan can do whatever he wants, says veteran

A few days ago, former AEW star Jake Hager appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and criticized All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan. The 43-year-old was under the Jacksonville-based company's banner from 2019 to 2024.

In the above interview, Hager said that Khan didn't want him in AEW, and he felt deeply disrespected. He was unhappy that even after helping the company grow, he was offered a short, year-and-a-half-long contract. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo had an interesting reaction to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's comments.

On a recent appearance on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo said that since Khan is AEW's owner, he is allowed to do whatever he wants to. Meanwhile, WWE is not owned by Triple H. Hence, he should be replaced because of his poor creative decisions.

"This is the difference to me between Triple H and Tony Khan. Tony Khan owns the company. He can do whatever he wants to do! It's Tony's company! It's Tony's money! If Tony wants to book a six-man, a twelve-man, a twenty-man, a forty-man, it's Tony's company. You play by Tony's rules. That's my criticism towards Triple H. It ain't Triple H's company. When I think Triple H is doing a horrible job creatively, I think Triple H needs to be replaced. Tony, who I think is doing a horrible job creatively, owns the company! So he can do whatever he likes to do. If you don't like it, don't watch it." said Russo.

"F*ck Tony Khan," says former AEW star Jake Hager

During his conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the former Jack Swagger expressed his frustrations with Khan.

"I always find a way to say this every day, so I think everyone should too: say, ‘F*ck Tony Khan.’ I could tell that he didn’t want me there," said Hager.

Hopefully, Khan and Hager will bury the hatchet someday. For the time being, things are not okay between them.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

