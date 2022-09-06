"Punk has to be THE TOP GUY" - Twitter erupts to infamous Triple H promo on CM Punk following an altercation with top AEW stars during post-All Out media scrum

The wrestling world recently reacted to an old Triple H promo on CM Punk following the latter's backstage scuffle with The Elite during the post-All Out media scrum.

The segment in question took place on an episode of SmackDown back in 2011. The Game bashed Punk for seeing himself as the "catalyst for change" and underlined The Second City Saint's true motives. He claimed that CM Punk only cares about change if he is the top guy in the promotion.

For those unaware, Punk recently took shots at Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for leaking rumors about him getting Colt Cabana fired from AEW. The Elite were allegedly "extremely p*ssed off" and even threatened a walkout. It also reportedly led to a physical altercation between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite.

Twitter exploded after a clip from the segment featuring Triple H and Punk resurfaced on the social media site, and below are a few of the reactions to it:

FluffyCakesLives💜 @FluffyisElite



Punk has to be THE TOP GUY.

Any other ways...& there are problems. @GOATGOD_1000 This is so true..Punk has to be THE TOP GUY.Any other ways...& there are problems. @GOATGOD_1000 This is so true..Punk has to be THE TOP GUY.Any other ways...& there are problems.

Emanuel Turner @mannycool0471 @GOATGOD_1000 @PrinxeHaste HHH right but at the time I see we're punk coming from but like in the dark knight you either die a hero or live long enough to become the villian punk to me died the hero when he left wrestling coming back he sees how he becoming the villian @GOATGOD_1000 @PrinxeHaste HHH right but at the time I see we're punk coming from but like in the dark knight you either die a hero or live long enough to become the villian punk to me died the hero when he left wrestling coming back he sees how he becoming the villian

ShadowWulf @DerSchattenwolf @GOATGOD_1000 @derArtok Well ... if we look at this, in the current events ... it seems truer than ever. @GOATGOD_1000 @derArtok Well ... if we look at this, in the current events ... it seems truer than ever.

rich @puckhead8 @GOATGOD_1000 This is absolutely, exactly, 100%, what is happening right now in AEW & the company will sink if Kahn doesn’t stop him. @GOATGOD_1000 This is absolutely, exactly, 100%, what is happening right now in AEW & the company will sink if Kahn doesn’t stop him.

Osvaldo Luna @Osvaldo17566783 @GOATGOD_1000 Now you see what Triple H was talking about. The Elite hates this premadonna @GOATGOD_1000 Now you see what Triple H was talking about. The Elite hates this premadonna 💯

Azul Del Mal @DefenderAzul @heeIusos How did CM Punk become more politically toxic than Red and Yellow Man. “That doesn’t work for me brother” doesn’t seem so bad now. @heeIusos How did CM Punk become more politically toxic than Red and Yellow Man. “That doesn’t work for me brother” doesn’t seem so bad now.

Jim Cornette recently agreed with CM Punk's comments on The Elite following All Out

During a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran commented on The Second City Saint's rant during the post-All Out media scrum.

Cornette stated that he agreed with CM Punk as the former WWE Superstar draws more viewers than The Elite:

"That’s another point that Punk is making. When he talks about this little f***ing pretend wannabe cowboy [Hangman Page] that bows up to him on television, again, Punk is the draw for the rating sand the pay-per-views and that’s been proven the last couple of weeks when Punk’s activities have drawn over a million viewers. And then they save the main event for [The Elite] and immediately 200 000 people say ‘F**k this!’" Cornette said. (27:40 onwards)

It will be interesting to see what unfolds on the upcoming episode of Dynamite following the recent backstage controversies in All Elite Wrestling.

Do you think the recent incidents will affect Tony Khan's promotion in the near future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Ken Cameron