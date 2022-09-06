WWE veteran sees eye-to-eye with CM Punk for being vocal against top stars in AEW

CM Punk's recent fiery comments during the All Out media scrum have seemingly taken attention away from everything else in AEW. However, a WWE veteran believes the star made the right call by slamming The Elite.

While speaking at the media scrum, a visibly agitated CM Punk went on a fiery rant about his past relationship with Dark Order's Colt Cabana (Scott Colton). Punk also slammed Hangman Page for his promo during their feud and took a shot at the AEW EVPs.

During the most recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former wrestling manager pointed out how CM Punk is a bigger draw than The Elite.

"That’s another point that Punk is making. When he talks about this little f***ing pretend wannabe cowboy [Hangman Page] that bows up to him on television, again, Punk is the draw for the rating sand the pay-per-views and that’s been proven the last couple of weeks when Punk’s activities have drawn over a million viewers. And then they save the main event for [The Elite] and immediately 200 000 people say ‘F**k this!’" Cornette said. (27:40 onward).

Cornette continued, claiming that there are many stars in AEW who share CM Punk's sentiments but are too afraid to speak up.

"It’s exactly what he termed it, a niche audience, and Punk’s just the vocal one there now but it’s not like other people haven’t said this – but the people that are serious about wrestling as a business do not identify with or put up with the f***king [Elite] except they’re afraid they might lose their jobs because [The Elite] are EVPs!" (28:26 onward).

Unfortunately, Punk's comments reportedly led to a physical altercation between himself and Ace Steel against The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Currently it's unclear how AEW will handle the situation.

Missed out on AEW All Out 2022? Catch up on the pay-per-view's results here.

Jim Cornette believes that CM Punk spoke out against The Elite because he's not afraid of getting fired

Many fans have taken to Twitter to criticize CM Punk in light of his comments, claiming that the veteran was "unprofessional." This is clearly something Jim Cornette doesn't believe, as the former manager continues to support him.

In the same podcast, Cornette took a jab at The Elite.

"Again, f**k around with a guy who doesn’t give a s**t about hurting your feelings or not, and knows that he has the pull to be able to tell the truth and speak out about something without getting fired, and find out what happens! They’re used to playing with children, because they are children mentally." (34:17 onward).

While there's been no statement on CM Punk and The Elite's backstage brawl, rumors are already alleging that AEW will cut ties with Ace Steel for his involvement in the altercation. Will Tony Khan end up suspending Punk the way Eddie Kingston was? Fans will simply have to stay tuned.

Take a look at Punk's career in the video below:

