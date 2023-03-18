"Triple H YOU HEARD HIM", "Come HOME" - Twitter reacts after AEW star teases joining forces with WWE legend Rey Mysterio

The wrestling world wants Triple H to bring back a former WWE United States Champion following a small exchange between the star in question and Rey Mysterio. The wrestler is none other than AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

The current AEW star took to Twitter to congratulate Rey Mysterio for becoming the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023. The Luchador replied by thanking El Idolo and wanting to wrestle him one more time.

Andrade responded by saying that while he still has a lot to learn from Mysterio as a rival, he would like to team up with the Master of the 6-1-9.

"Me encantaría te aprendí mucho como rival. Pero ahora me gustaría aprender de ti como TAG TEAM. #619 @reymysterio," Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

"I would love to learn a lot from you as a rival. But now I would like to learn from you as a TAG TEAM. #619 @reymysterio," Translation.

Following the tweet, Twitter erupted by asking Triple H to bring back the former NXT Champion.

People reminisced about the time the two stars wrestled each other in WWE and wanted to see them renew their rivalry in the near future.

Andrade would definitely cook under the Triple H regime tbh

People were looking forward to seeing the two forming a tag team as well. They speculated that Andrade could return to WWE to take on The Judgment Day.

"Oh wow, sounds like this could happen soon and it would be fantastic. Make it possible legends!" translation of a fan's tweet.

"Oh wow, sounds like this could happen soon and it would be fantastic. Make it possible legends!" translation of a fan's tweet.

Rey Mysterio confronted his son on WWE SmackDown

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio walked out to the ring and called out his father. For the past few months, he has been complaining that Rey Mysterio was never there for him during his childhood.

Last week, Dominik Mysterio challenged his father to a match at WrestleMania but the former world champion denied the offer. Tonight, the Judgment Day member called out his father once again in hopes that he might get a different answer.

The Master of the 6-1-9 claimed that if it was anyone else standing in Dom's position, he would have loved to beat them up. But since it is his son, he refuses to fight.

Later in the night, LA Knight offered Rey Mysterio to take on his son but he instead got sucker-punched by Mysterio.

