"Trying the hardest to get attention" - Wrestling world erupts as a fan flashes WWE title during Chris Jericho's AEW Dynamite segment

During last night's Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, one of WWE's top titles, the NXT World Title, was prominently featured. The wrestling world was surprised to see the Stamford-based promotion's title on Wednesday night.

It is no big secret that All Elite Wrestling and WWE are competitors, and their fan base is not too friendly with each other. Thus, when fans saw the NXT title on their television screens, they were not very pleased to see it.

The Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite kicked off with The Absolute One Ricky Starks. As he came out to talk about his match last week against MJF for the world title, he was interrupted by the Ocho Chris Jericho. During the segment, one of the members of the crowd proudly held their replica NXT World Title.

Fans mocked the person for bringing the title to the rival show and claimed that the Tony Khan-led promotion is not interested in seeing a championship from a developmental promotion.

People questioned his actions and also claimed to be annoyed with the fact that the title that the fan was constantly raising the title.

"Who the hell is the mark who brought a f****** NXT title to an #AEW show?!?" a fan tweeted.

"Why did this clown bring an NXT title to #AEW Such an A** Clown," a fan tweeted.

Some argued about the value of the championships of each promotion and compared which belt design looked better.

"Seeing the ref lift up the women's title and that idiot fan lifting the NXT women's title in the same shot just highlights how s*** that title looks compared to the AEW women's championship," a fan tweeted.

Some fans argued about which show is better and also pin-pointed the fact that the same fans who complain about a WWE title being shown on the Tony Khan-led promotion are the same people that get excited to see All Elite merchandise on RAW or SmackDown.

"Whatever helps you cope with how s*** aew has become go ahead claim your victory over nxt yay you won! Lol," a fan tweeted.

Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative of NXT, Shawn Michaels was namedropped on AEW Dynamite

During the same episode of Dynamite, Bryan Danielson was interviewed inside the squared circle by Renee Paquette. During the segment, The American Dragon mentioned that Shawn Michaels trained him, but he equally respects the manager of Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal.

Bryan Danielson also mentioned that he is not done with MJF and is looking forward to facing the Devil soon.

