"Trade her for Andrade" - Twitter blows up as 37-year-old wrestling personality is reportedly close to signing with AEW despite interest from WWE

Fans on Twitter recently reacted to reports that former WWE personality Renee Paquette could be on her way to AEW.
Paquette previously worked with WWE under the on-screen name Renee Young, fulfilling roles as a backstage interviewer, host, and color commentator. During her time with the promotion, she hosted several shows, including Talking Smack and WWE Backstage on FS1. Since leaving the company in 2021, Paquette has remained in the public eye with her The Sessions podcast.
Earlier, it emerged that sources within WWE indicated that, as far as they were concerned, the former RAW announcer was set for All Elite Wrestling. However, it has not been stated in what capacity she will be working with the promotion. The news comes fresh off Tony Khan's announcement that her husband, Jon Moxley, had just inked a new contract extension until 2027.
Fans have been offering their thoughts on her potential signing with AEW. The user below pitched that she could be a worthwhile trade for supposedly wantaway Andrade El Idolo.
Others made it clear they were not surprised by the news.
Some believed that the news would be Bandido, given recent reports that he had also agreed terms with AEW amid WWE interest.
Renee Pacquette lands new job outside of wrestling amid speculation of going to AEW
The former RAW color commentator recently joined The Cincinnati Bengals in a new role outside of the wrestling world. Following her critically-acclaimed podcast, The Sessions, Renee Paquette will be hosting a new show called Renee All Dey.
Meanwhile, Jon Moxley will fly the flag for All Elite Wrestling when he returns to his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 18. The special Tuesday episode of Dynamite will go head-to-head with NXT for the first time since the so-called 'Wednesday Night Wars.'
Moxley defends his world championship against Hangman Page that night, pitting two of the promotion's top babyfaces against one another. Hangman earned the opportunity at his second world title when he won the Golden Ticket Battle Royale.
It remains to be seen when Paquette could make her potential AEW debut.
What do you think of Renee Paquette's potential signing? Let us know in the comments below.
A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here