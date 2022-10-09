"Trade her for Andrade" - Twitter blows up as 37-year-old wrestling personality is reportedly close to signing with AEW despite interest from WWE

Fans on Twitter recently reacted to reports that former WWE personality Renee Paquette could be on her way to AEW.

Paquette previously worked with WWE under the on-screen name Renee Young, fulfilling roles as a backstage interviewer, host, and color commentator. During her time with the promotion, she hosted several shows, including Talking Smack and WWE Backstage on FS1. Since leaving the company in 2021, Paquette has remained in the public eye with her The Sessions podcast.

Earlier, it emerged that sources within WWE indicated that, as far as they were concerned, the former RAW announcer was set for All Elite Wrestling. However, it has not been stated in what capacity she will be working with the promotion. The news comes fresh off Tony Khan's announcement that her husband, Jon Moxley, had just inked a new contract extension until 2027.

Fans have been offering their thoughts on her potential signing with AEW. The user below pitched that she could be a worthwhile trade for supposedly wantaway Andrade El Idolo.

Cutlass_Stallion @CStallion619 @SeanRossSapp Trade her for Andrade. An excellent broadcast journalist for a mid wrestler that HHH likes. Very fair deal. @SeanRossSapp Trade her for Andrade. An excellent broadcast journalist for a mid wrestler that HHH likes. Very fair deal.

Others made it clear they were not surprised by the news.

Igor Lutsker @ILutsker @SeanRossSapp If true , what took so long?? It was obvious she would be there. @SeanRossSapp If true , what took so long?? It was obvious she would be there.

Zero @imthezro @SeanRossSapp Oh wow, I was honestly expecting Bandido. Good get for AEW if true, their backstage interview segments could use some improvements. @SeanRossSapp Oh wow, I was honestly expecting Bandido. Good get for AEW if true, their backstage interview segments could use some improvements.

Michael S @hammer2977 @SeanRossSapp May have been in part of the negotiations with Mox for his new deal @SeanRossSapp May have been in part of the negotiations with Mox for his new deal

Travis Deubler @dragoneyes06 @SeanRossSapp So most likely WWE asked if she would like to return and she said No Thank You plus with Mox signing a 5 year deal make since they think it i honestly could she her signing with TNT if she wanted do anything with the NHL or NBA @SeanRossSapp So most likely WWE asked if she would like to return and she said No Thank You plus with Mox signing a 5 year deal make since they think it i honestly could she her signing with TNT if she wanted do anything with the NHL or NBA

Keisha @keishajo9 @SeanRossSapp I mean…duh. Did anyone really think she’d go back to WWE while her husband is in AEW? @SeanRossSapp I mean…duh. Did anyone really think she’d go back to WWE while her husband is in AEW?

Some believed that the news would be Bandido, given recent reports that he had also agreed terms with AEW amid WWE interest.

Renee Pacquette lands new job outside of wrestling amid speculation of going to AEW

The former RAW color commentator recently joined The Cincinnati Bengals in a new role outside of the wrestling world. Following her critically-acclaimed podcast, The Sessions, Renee Paquette will be hosting a new show called Renee All Dey.

Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals



Check out her latest episode with Eli Apple. Our new podcast hosted by @ReneePaquette is here!Check out her latest episode with Eli Apple. Our new podcast hosted by @ReneePaquette is here! Check out her latest episode with Eli Apple.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley will fly the flag for All Elite Wrestling when he returns to his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 18. The special Tuesday episode of Dynamite will go head-to-head with NXT for the first time since the so-called 'Wednesday Night Wars.'

Moxley defends his world championship against Hangman Page that night, pitting two of the promotion's top babyfaces against one another. Hangman earned the opportunity at his second world title when he won the Golden Ticket Battle Royale.

It remains to be seen when Paquette could make her potential AEW debut.

What do you think of Renee Paquette's potential signing? Let us know in the comments below.

