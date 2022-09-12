"Imagine him beating Roman" - Twitter explodes with a wild prediction about suspended AEW star returning to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

In the wake of Kenny Omega's indefinite suspension from AEW, fans have begun pondering whether he will jump ship to WWE and become the superstar who dethrones Roman Reigns.

The Cleaner's future is currently up in the air but not as uncertain as CM Punk's, whose job rides on the ongoing third-party investigation. The rumor mill has been churning out ever since reports alluded to The Young Bucks putting out feelers to gauge potential WWE interest.

As such, wrestling fans on Twitter are chewing on the remote possibility of The Best Bout Machine leaving AEW for its competitor.

Some have expressed their burning desire to see Kenny Omega end Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. Others have pitched the idea of a blockbuster dream match between The Elite and The Bloodline in a winner-takes-all stipulation.

Few people also believe Omega missed the boat when the company potentially reached out to him on multiple occasions.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

It's worth recalling that the AEW EVP briefly worked under the developmental territory of WWE in 2005. However, the two parties parted ways after The Cleaner was granted his release request in 2006.

Should Omega's issues with AEW go south, fans shouldn't be surprised if he follows in Cody Rhodes' footsteps to work with Triple H.

Kenny Omega's AEW deal could expire in early 2023

The Cleaner has been one of the instrumentals in facilitating AEW from the ground up. But he could become an afterthought like Cody Rhodes if he doesn't re-sign with the company next year.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Omega's contract with Tony Khan's promotion expires in February 2023:

The original cast mostly signed three year deals with two year options, meaning the Young Bucks, Adam Page, etc., would be under contract until the end of 2023. In theory, MJF’s deal ends the same time but obviously everyone is quiet on his front. The one exception we know of is Kenny Omega, who signed a four-year deal on February 1, 2019. So his deal would in theory be up in February," said Dave Meltzer.

The 38-year-old spent the majority of 2022 recuperating from a myriad injuries. However, Tony Khan could extend time on his contract to make up for his recent sabbatical.

It will be interesting to see how the legal investigation pans out and whether WWE makes overtures to possibly sign the services of one of the best in-ring technicians today.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns vs. Kenny Omega someday? Sound off in the comments section below.

