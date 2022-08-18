"The worst Shield member now" - Twitter hilariously reacts after CM Punk calls Jon Moxley the third best guy in his group on AEW Dynamite

The House of the Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite is in the history books, and it was an exciting show from start to finish.

The night's opening segment saw CM Punk come out to the ring to a massive ovation from the crowd. He challenged Hangman Page to a rematch for the world title but took a shot at the latter when he didn't respond.

Punk then shifted his attention towards Jon Moxley and savagely claimed that The Purveyor of Violence has been the second-best in every company. The Straight Edge Superstar then insinuated that Moxley was the third best member of the legendary WWE faction, The Shield.

Twitterati erupted after CM Punk's cheeky dig at Jon Moxley about his tenure with his former group in the global juggernaut, and here are a few reactions to it:

Markavelli @RealWrestlingMC @tomh1138 @wwe_wwf_Junkie I forgot about HHH, and I feel like Punk was kind of in The Shield too, so Moxley is definitely 5th, maybe 6th. @tomh1138 @wwe_wwf_Junkie I forgot about HHH, and I feel like Punk was kind of in The Shield too, so Moxley is definitely 5th, maybe 6th.

⚔️ Sean, An Incubus in Human Skin ⚔️ @SeanofNothing If this was WWE, imagine Dean Ambrose coming out to the SHIELD gimmick next week after what CM Punk said lol If this was WWE, imagine Dean Ambrose coming out to the SHIELD gimmick next week after what CM Punk said lol

⚔️ Sean, An Incubus in Human Skin ⚔️ @SeanofNothing If this was WWE, imagine Dean Ambrose coming out to the SHIELD gimmick next week after what CM Punk said lol If this was WWE, imagine Dean Ambrose coming out to the SHIELD gimmick next week after what CM Punk said lol

Kent Josh @stopupthedrama

CM Punk was the 3rd worse member of The WWE. @reigns_era Jon Moxley was the 3rd best member of The Shield.CM Punk was the 3rd worse member of The WWE. @reigns_era Jon Moxley was the 3rd best member of The Shield.CM Punk was the 3rd worse member of The WWE.

Michael Hawkins @WWE2KKing @BRWrestling @AEW Wait wait wait . I think Cm Punk took a shot at the shield @BRWrestling @AEW Wait wait wait . I think Cm Punk took a shot at the shield

Markavelli @RealWrestlingMC @wwe_wwf_Junkie Kurt angle was better in the shield, and he was only in it for 8 minutes. @wwe_wwf_Junkie Kurt angle was better in the shield, and he was only in it for 8 minutes.

𝔄𝔷𝔯𝔞𝔢𝔩 🔪❌ @azrael_hayward



Can’t this dude be more original, or just simply stop talking about the WWE??? CM Punk literally said what we were all thinking he was going to say about Mox being the 3rd best Shield member.Can’t this dude be more original, or just simply stop talking about the WWE??? #aew #aew dynamite CM Punk literally said what we were all thinking he was going to say about Mox being the 3rd best Shield member.Can’t this dude be more original, or just simply stop talking about the WWE??? #aew #aewdynamite

Samoa Hole @SamoaHole Cm punk putting over wwe for letting moxley walk, the weakest shield member by far #AEWDynamite Cm punk putting over wwe for letting moxley walk, the weakest shield member by far #AEWDynamite

ALL EX WWE @Adamrolston4 @AEWonTV

Compared to roman and seth and its just sad @CMPunk spitting fax. Ambrose is by far the worst shield member now, dude is just a mudshow wrestler who blades for no reasonCompared to roman and seth and its just sad @AEWonTV @CMPunk spitting fax. Ambrose is by far the worst shield member now, dude is just a mudshow wrestler who blades for no reasonCompared to roman and seth and its just sad

Ahappywrestlingfan 🌴 (Reigns 700+) @Justawrestling5 Alot of shots being fired here



Also these AEW staffs make the WWE security look like The Shield in comparison Alot of shots being fired hereAlso these AEW staffs make the WWE security look like The Shield in comparison

You can check out the full results of AEW Dynamite HERE.

Vince Russo recently gave his take on the Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk feud in AEW

During the latest edition of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said that the feud between Punk and Moxley could not be like the other storylines in the company. He added that Tony Khan's promotion needs to focus their programming around it:

“I know I sound like a broken record, and I apologize for that. Here’s what it comes down to: they have to make it important. It just can’t be another wrestling segment on the show! There has to be a main story or main angle that is the draw. Your entire show needs to revolve around that story. And I never see that, bro," Russo noted.

After the events of this week's Dynamite, it is clear that Moxley vs. Punk is going to be a brutal feud. It will be interesting to see what else All Elite Wrestling has lined up for the title unification match on next week's Wednesday night show.

Who do you think will win next week on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley, or CM Punk? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy