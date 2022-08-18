"The worst Shield member now" - Twitter hilariously reacts after CM Punk calls Jon Moxley the third best guy in his group on AEW Dynamite

The House of the Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite is in the history books, and it was an exciting show from start to finish.
The night's opening segment saw CM Punk come out to the ring to a massive ovation from the crowd. He challenged Hangman Page to a rematch for the world title but took a shot at the latter when he didn't respond.
Punk then shifted his attention towards Jon Moxley and savagely claimed that The Purveyor of Violence has been the second-best in every company. The Straight Edge Superstar then insinuated that Moxley was the third best member of the legendary WWE faction, The Shield.
Twitterati erupted after CM Punk's cheeky dig at Jon Moxley about his tenure with his former group in the global juggernaut, and here are a few reactions to it:
Vince Russo recently gave his take on the Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk feud in AEW
During the latest edition of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said that the feud between Punk and Moxley could not be like the other storylines in the company. He added that Tony Khan's promotion needs to focus their programming around it:
“I know I sound like a broken record, and I apologize for that. Here’s what it comes down to: they have to make it important. It just can’t be another wrestling segment on the show! There has to be a main story or main angle that is the draw. Your entire show needs to revolve around that story. And I never see that, bro," Russo noted.
After the events of this week's Dynamite, it is clear that Moxley vs. Punk is going to be a brutal feud. It will be interesting to see what else All Elite Wrestling has lined up for the title unification match on next week's Wednesday night show.
