"That was nerve-racking" - Twitter hilariously reacts to former WWE Superstar seemingly 'selling' his injury following match with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw Bryan Danielson beat Chris Jericho in the semi-finals of the promotion's World Championship tournament. The former also seemingly sold his foot injury after booking a spot in the finals.

The two stars squared off in an enthralling contest and in the end The American Dragon forced Jericho to tap out to secure the win. After the match, Jon Moxley came out to confront the winner, who suffered a foot injury during the match. The two former WWE Superstars, who will be competing in the Arthur Ashe Stadium at the AEW Grand Slam, shook hands as the crowd made their presence felt.

Danielson was seen limping and struggling to keep his foot down as Moxley made his way out of the ring first. There were a lot of reactions to Danielson making it clear that he was injured. Here are the best ones:

People think Bryan Danielson is phenomenal at selling.

Danielson was on point in hitting the emotions.

BadNewsVaBrian @BadNewsVaBrian1



#AEWDynamite Bryan Danielson selling, always scares me. Bryan Danielson selling, always scares me. 😆 #AEWDynamite

Another user who shares the same view.

Levi 💜 @aumistyn There is no one better in wrestling at selling an injury and making you feel for him than Bryan Danielson. #AEWDynamite There is no one better in wrestling at selling an injury and making you feel for him than Bryan Danielson. #AEWDynamite

The tweets did not stop flowing in.

Chief @AllEliteChief Bryan Danielson’s selling is on a different level. #AEWDynamite Bryan Danielson’s selling is on a different level. #AEWDynamite

Danielson is good at making it look real.

Nate @NateGuildea The one thing I hate about Bryan Danielson is a big compliment, he’s so good at selling it scares the shite out of me that he’s legit injured #AEWDynamite The one thing I hate about Bryan Danielson is a big compliment, he’s so good at selling it scares the shite out of me that he’s legit injured #AEWDynamite

That is quite an impact Danielson created.

Joe Colonna @JoeyColonna Bryan Danielson Sold the hell out of that heel injury! Wow that was nerve racking. #AEWDynamite Bryan Danielson Sold the hell out of that heel injury! Wow that was nerve racking. #AEWDynamite.

People feel that the former WWE star knows how to capitalize on situations.

Lucas Or Luke IDC @wrestlinglolidc



#AEWDynamite Bryan Danielson is a sick SOB. He knows damn well how concerned we are about his history with injuries Bryan Danielson is a sick SOB. He knows damn well how concerned we are about his history with injuries#AEWDynamite

AEW star Bryan Danielson discusses his concerns over history of injuries

The former WWE Champion has had a career filled with injuries which even forced him to retire for a brief period of time.

In an interview with Renee Paquette for an episode of The Sessions at Starrcast V, Danielson explained that his brain scans after his last injury permitted him to continue with wrestling.

"It's interesting, this last one, he said 'after you start feeling better, we're going to have to have a serious talk about your long-term health.' I thought what that meant was, 'after you feel better I'm going to talk to you about not wrestling anymore.' Then my brain scans came back so goddamn good that not a single person could say anything about it."

The American Dragon made his latest return from injury in July this year. He ended up on the losing side against Daniel Garcia in his return match.

Do you think Bryan Danielson can win the AEW World Championship at the Grand Slam? Sound off in the comments section below!

