"LMAO no way in hell Hunter would do that" - Wrestling fans react to remote possibility of suspended AEW star replacing Pat McAfee on WWE SmackDown commentary 

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk is allegedly facing a lengthy suspension alongside The Elite in the wake of their already-famous backstage melee at the media scrum.

The uncertainty over Punk's future with the company is looming large, with some fans chewing on a potential switch to WWE for a non-wrestling role. The rampant fans' assumption comes on the heels of Pac McAfee stepping away from his broadcasting role on WWE SmackDown for the foreseeable future.

The 35-year-old recently announced that he would be joining ESPN's "College GameDay" as a full-time analyst. In the wake of this bittersweet news, fans are pondering who could replace McAfee's spot temporarily on the blue brand.

Twitter has mixed responses to the idea of Triple H potentially bringing CM Punk back for a commentary role under his regime.

Though some fans entertained the thought, they doubt The Hunter would welcome The Straight Edge Superstar with open arms considering their sordid history.

Others believe the ship has already sailed for the Chicago-made star to return to the sports entertainment juggernaut following his outburst at the media scrum after All Out.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows “So I heard things didn’t work out in AEW and we just lost Pat McAfee on commentary, come back and you can even wear my blazer” “So I heard things didn’t work out in AEW and we just lost Pat McAfee on commentary, come back and you can even wear my blazer” https://t.co/7SNVhOOR84

B.O.T.G @0BHustle @Fiend4FolIows LMAO no way in hell Hunter would do that @Fiend4FolIows LMAO no way in hell Hunter would do that

Mayday Bubby @MaydayBubby @Fiend4FolIows Punk taking McAfee’s spot on the Smackdown commentary team would actually be an awesome idea. Can’t happen, but actually a good idea bud! 🤙🏼 @Fiend4FolIows Punk taking McAfee’s spot on the Smackdown commentary team would actually be an awesome idea. Can’t happen, but actually a good idea bud! 🤙🏼

Heath Edward @Heathen2323 @Fiend4FolIows i got to admit, a quick CM Punk run would be fun IF he brought the AEW Title along with him. @Fiend4FolIows i got to admit, a quick CM Punk run would be fun IF he brought the AEW Title along with him.

LK-520❄️🤖 @LiLkenshiboy @Fiend4FolIows Nah punk was good on commentary tho back in 2010 lol @Fiend4FolIows Nah punk was good on commentary tho back in 2010 lol

PF-Ween Commenter @theWeenknd23 @Fiend4FolIows Nobody wants him back at this point. Should have stayed retired. Ruined his legacy. @Fiend4FolIows Nobody wants him back at this point. Should have stayed retired. Ruined his legacy.

Jeremy Hlavenka @JeremyHlavenka @Fiend4FolIows I would love CM punk to return just for Triple H to give him a pedigree and tell him to get out. @Fiend4FolIows I would love CM punk to return just for Triple H to give him a pedigree and tell him to get out.

Zay Allen @ZayAllen9 @Fiend4FolIows The dude had every chance to come back to WWE before AEW started and went to AEW instead, y'all really think "punk" going to come back even if he gets released from that company the dude would go to NJPW before coming back to WWE @Fiend4FolIows The dude had every chance to come back to WWE before AEW started and went to AEW instead, y'all really think "punk" going to come back even if he gets released from that company the dude would go to NJPW before coming back to WWE 😂😂

As for who could potentially fill Pat McAfee's shoes, Xero News on Twitter reported that RAW commentator Corey Graves could pull double-duty for both brands.

With WWE SmackDown set to emanate live from Seattle tonight, fans will be eager to find out who joins Michael Cole at the broadcasting desk.

What's next for CM Punk in AEW?

CM Punk's future with AEW looks extremely bleak, with multiple reports alluding to him on the verge of getting fired.

Tony Khan appeared on Dynamite this week to vacate the AEW World Championship and World Trios Championship, which The Elite won at All Out.

Interestingly, there was no reference to CM Punk or The EVPs during the show, and the company removed them from the Dynamite opening video.

The backstage altercation is now being investigated by AEW General Counsel Chris Peck to look into every aspect of the situation.

Meanwhile, the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions is underway, and it will crown the next world champion, with the finals taking place at the namesake event on September 21.

Recent reports have indicated that Jon Moxley is penciled in to win the championship and headline the Full Gear pay-per-view against MJF this year.

Do you think CM Punk is a better commentator than Pac McAfee? Sound off in the comments section below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think CM Punk will remain in AEW following backstage tussle? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier