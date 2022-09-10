"LMAO no way in hell Hunter would do that" - Wrestling fans react to remote possibility of suspended AEW star replacing Pat McAfee on WWE SmackDown commentary 

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk is allegedly facing a lengthy suspension alongside The Elite in the wake of their already-famous backstage melee at the media scrum.
The uncertainty over Punk's future with the company is looming large, with some fans chewing on a potential switch to WWE for a non-wrestling role. The rampant fans' assumption comes on the heels of Pac McAfee stepping away from his broadcasting role on WWE SmackDown for the foreseeable future.
The 35-year-old recently announced that he would be joining ESPN's "College GameDay" as a full-time analyst. In the wake of this bittersweet news, fans are pondering who could replace McAfee's spot temporarily on the blue brand.
Twitter has mixed responses to the idea of Triple H potentially bringing CM Punk back for a commentary role under his regime.
Though some fans entertained the thought, they doubt The Hunter would welcome The Straight Edge Superstar with open arms considering their sordid history.
Others believe the ship has already sailed for the Chicago-made star to return to the sports entertainment juggernaut following his outburst at the media scrum after All Out.
As for who could potentially fill Pat McAfee's shoes, Xero News on Twitter reported that RAW commentator Corey Graves could pull double-duty for both brands.
With WWE SmackDown set to emanate live from Seattle tonight, fans will be eager to find out who joins Michael Cole at the broadcasting desk.
What's next for CM Punk in AEW?
CM Punk's future with AEW looks extremely bleak, with multiple reports alluding to him on the verge of getting fired.
Tony Khan appeared on Dynamite this week to vacate the AEW World Championship and World Trios Championship, which The Elite won at All Out.
Interestingly, there was no reference to CM Punk or The EVPs during the show, and the company removed them from the Dynamite opening video.
The backstage altercation is now being investigated by AEW General Counsel Chris Peck to look into every aspect of the situation.
Meanwhile, the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions is underway, and it will crown the next world champion, with the finals taking place at the namesake event on September 21.
Recent reports have indicated that Jon Moxley is penciled in to win the championship and headline the Full Gear pay-per-view against MJF this year.
