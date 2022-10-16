"One of the rare times Cena got cooked in a promo" - Twitter recalls AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's intense promo battle with John Cena in WWE

The wrestling world recently reacted to an intense promo battle between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and WWE legend John Cena in 2016.

The segment in question took place on the October 4, 2016, edition of SmackDown. Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) cut a scathing promo, saying that Cena backstabbed anyone who threatened his position. But the Leader of the Cenation couldn't do that to Moxley because he outworked everyone on the roster.

The Purveyor of Violence then stated that John Cena had no respect for him before launching a verbal tirade at the 16-time world champion. The segment ended with a brawl between Moxley, Cena, and AJ Styles, with The Phenomenal One standing strong.

A🦁 @itsYDG2 This doesn’t even seem real after the past 3 years. Jon Moxley and John Cena promo-battles really happened This doesn’t even seem real after the past 3 years. Jon Moxley and John Cena promo-battles really happened https://t.co/5JklGm43wU

A clip of the promo recently emerged on social media, and Twitteratis erupted with mixed reactions to the same. Below are some of the reactions:

WP @wrestlingpros @itsYDG2 One of the rare times Cena got cooked in a promo.. @itsYDG2 One of the rare times Cena got cooked in a promo..

Noor @Noorkch @itsYDG2 Cena vs Ambrose vs Styles was an underrated rivalry. @itsYDG2 Cena vs Ambrose vs Styles was an underrated rivalry.

Spectator @Spectatorfor88 @itsYDG2 Yep mox only one person to own cena on the mic since punk. @itsYDG2 Yep mox only one person to own cena on the mic since punk.

GeorgeC @ThatsGeorgieCal @itsYDG2 Dean Ambrose had a very distinctive look and style of promos, looking back I can see how good he was, and that verbal warning to Adam page recently to watch his mouth makes sense @itsYDG2 Dean Ambrose had a very distinctive look and style of promos, looking back I can see how good he was, and that verbal warning to Adam page recently to watch his mouth makes sense

Vince @Niolu17 @itsYDG2 Keep in mind, this is with Moxley on a leash. I would love a back and forth between these two with nothing attached, all hell broken loose @itsYDG2 Keep in mind, this is with Moxley on a leash. I would love a back and forth between these two with nothing attached, all hell broken loose

Straight Edge Devastator 🦁 @NJsVillain



Still, Dean taking Cena's motto and smashing him with it... @itsYDG2 This is one of the more underrated verbal dismantlings of Cena in recent memory. If this went different, I imagine it would be discussed more but since Ambrose failed to win back the title this was forgotten.Still, Dean taking Cena's motto and smashing him with it... twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @itsYDG2 This is one of the more underrated verbal dismantlings of Cena in recent memory. If this went different, I imagine it would be discussed more but since Ambrose failed to win back the title this was forgotten. Still, Dean taking Cena's motto and smashing him with it... twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3MFSk54KOP

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

Jon Moxley recently opened up about thoughts on not re-signing with AEW

While The Purveyor of Violence had a successful eight-year stint under the WWE umbrella, he eventually left the company when his contract expired in 2019. Shortly after, he signed with AEW and is a three-time world champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Jon Moxley recently signed a five-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, however, that almost didn't materialize. Moxley said he was not in the right headspace before re-signing and considered freelancing when his contract was up:

"I don’t plan on going anywhere else. It’s the best job in the world, and I’m very lucky to have it. In AEW, all I worry about is wrestling... For me, it’s a perfect fit... A year ago, I wasn’t in the same headspace. I was all f*cked up. I hated traveling. I was living in Vegas, felt like I was always in an airport, flying coast to coast, and I was sick of leaving my family. I thought about freelancing when my deal was up," Jon Moxley said.

Moxley also added that he didn't even think about leaving All Elite Wrestling:

"Not that I would leave AEW, but I didn’t want to be there every week. I was in a bad place. Then I went to rehab and all that, and now I’m in a totally different headspace."

With Jon Moxley pretty well settled in AEW and John Cena having a successful Hollywood career, it remains to be seen if the two will cross paths for a promo battle in the future.

Do you want Moxley and Cena together inside the squared circle again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes