"Someone keep Tay Conti and Sammy away from Saraya" - Twitter warns Tony Khan to not book former WWE Star Paige against current AEW Star 

At Dynamite: Grand Slam, Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut.

In reaction to Saraya's AEW debut, fans and notable wrestling personalities congratulated her. However, a portion of fans advised Tony Khan not to book the former WWE star Paige against Tay Conti.

𝕬𝖑𝖛𝖆𝖗𝖔🌙✨ @Roros219 Tay was aware of ruby's nose injury when she did the pin, if you look closely she asked her "are you ok?" and then grabbed the ref who didn't noticed to check on her while she tried to not break character. You can tell Tay was worried #AEW AllOut #AEW Tay was aware of ruby's nose injury when she did the pin, if you look closely she asked her "are you ok?" and then grabbed the ref who didn't noticed to check on her while she tried to not break character. You can tell Tay was worried😫 #AEWAllOut #AEW https://t.co/zsmPAdz03Y

During the All Out Buy-In show, Conti teamed up with her husband Sammy Guevara for a Mixed Tag Team Match against Ortiz and Ruby Soho. The duo accidentally ended up dropping Soho on her head in a spot that was highly criticized by many.

Taking to Twitter, fans indirectly referred to the same spot as they seemed against the idea of a potential Tay Conti vs. Saraya match.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Vin @WhoisVindictive Keep Paige far away from them Keep Paige far away from them 😩 https://t.co/xKMvUgO28V

𝚂𝚘𝚞𝚕♡ @eraofbnks #AEWDynamite Whatever paige do she betta stay away from sammy & tay Whatever paige do she betta stay away from sammy & tay😭 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/eem8liPeSh

CCKAlexx @CCKAlexx Someone keep Tay Conti and Sammy away from Saraya/Paige cause it would be a WRAP #AEWDynamite Someone keep Tay Conti and Sammy away from Saraya/Paige cause it would be a WRAP #AEWDynamite

Reclusive Ring Announcer @InRingNuisance @WhoisVindictive My first tweet about Paige was hopefully TK is smart enough to Not book her against Tay Conti. @WhoisVindictive My first tweet about Paige was hopefully TK is smart enough to Not book her against Tay Conti.

sameeha @bnkslynch Paige Vs Tay Conti

Paige Vs Tay Conti https://t.co/9rwHN1pmVc

YVNNGTEVV🎃💀 @yvnngtev @P3RCSZN TK if Tay Conti breaks Paige neck doing a suplex: @P3RCSZN TK if Tay Conti breaks Paige neck doing a suplex: https://t.co/TbFRkKBXQh

‏🛸 @LUVVALPHA Lord have mercy one match against Tay Conti and it’s a wrap for Paige Lord have mercy one match against Tay Conti and it’s a wrap for Paige

Aewstinks @aewstinks @WWFCounselor If paige wrestles tay conti something bad might happen @WWFCounselor If paige wrestles tay conti something bad might happen

Check out the full result of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam here.

Saraya fka Paige made her AEW debut at Dynamite Grand Slam

In the aftermath of a fatal four-way match for the interim AEW Women's World Championship, Saraya made her debut.

Toni Storm retained her title in the co-main event of Dynamite: Grand Slam, as she pinned Britt Baker. The result didn't sit well with Baker as she assaulted the champion and Athena with assistance from Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Serena Deeb.

This led to the arrival of the former WWE Divas Champion, who made her way down to the ring and embraced both Storm and Athena.

Paige didn't get involved in a physical altercation. However, AEW definitely teased the idea of her getting back inside the squared circle as an active competitor.

Saraya hasn't competed inside a pro wrestling ring in five years. Her last match was way back in 2017. After departing WWE earlier this year, she appeared on the independent circuit but has now found herself a new home in the form of All Elite Wrestling.

Do you think Saraya will step into the ring as a competitor in AEW? Sound off in the comment section!

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far