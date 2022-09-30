"Still doesn't make sense" - Twitterverse erupts with mixed reactions to Saraya (fka Paige) subtly taking a shot at WWE on AEW Dynamite

The wrestling world has reacted to AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) seemingly taking a jibe at WWE during her promo on Dynamite this week.
The Anti-Diva made her All Elite Wrestling debut on the Grand Slam edition of the Wednesday night show, saving Toni Storm and Athena from a post-match beatdown. A week later, she cut a passionate promo about being in AEW and also had a verbal altercation with Dr. Britt Baker.
However, towards the end of the segment, Saraya supposedly took a shot at WWE while announcing the Lumberjack match between Storm and Serena Deeb.
"Since I talked to Tony [Khan] backstage... It's so good to have a boss that finally listens to me! We decided we're gonna make this match a lumberjack match for the [interim women's] championship," Saraya said.
Twitterati gave mixed responses to the former WWE Superstar's unnecessary shot at the sports entertainment juggernaut. Below are some of the reactions to the same:
WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on how Saraya should be booked in AEW
While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that Saraya doesn't need to be on AEW programming every week.
He added that her character could get stale if she is booked for every show and suggested All Elite Wrestling should use her when the story demands.
"We don’t need to see this girl on TV every week, because that’s what hurts Smackdown. The people I don’t care how good they are, if you keep bringing them out there and bringing them out there every week, like how many times have we done it? A hundred times, oh my god again? What else can they show you? But they can keep changing the story and they need a story with Paige," said Mantell.
While the former WWE Superstar has had an interesting start to her AEW career, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan presents her in the coming weeks.
What do you think of Saraya's debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.
