"Still doesn't make sense" - Twitterverse erupts with mixed reactions to Saraya (fka Paige) subtly taking a shot at WWE on AEW Dynamite

The wrestling world has reacted to AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) seemingly taking a jibe at WWE during her promo on Dynamite this week.

The Anti-Diva made her All Elite Wrestling debut on the Grand Slam edition of the Wednesday night show, saving Toni Storm and Athena from a post-match beatdown. A week later, she cut a passionate promo about being in AEW and also had a verbal altercation with Dr. Britt Baker.

However, towards the end of the segment, Saraya supposedly took a shot at WWE while announcing the Lumberjack match between Storm and Serena Deeb.

"Since I talked to Tony [Khan] backstage... It's so good to have a boss that finally listens to me! We decided we're gonna make this match a lumberjack match for the [interim women's] championship," Saraya said.

Twitterati gave mixed responses to the former WWE Superstar's unnecessary shot at the sports entertainment juggernaut. Below are some of the reactions to the same:

Mon @MonRalphio @JustTalkWrestle Still doesn’t make sense … they paid her to do nothing for years … and they had nothing left for her … what she wanna do something thing backstage? Cause there was absolutely nothing she needed to do on screen @JustTalkWrestle Still doesn’t make sense … they paid her to do nothing for years … and they had nothing left for her … what she wanna do something thing backstage? Cause there was absolutely nothing she needed to do on screen

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle An interesting clip from Saraya's

/Paige's Twitch over the way WWE handled her release.



I'm not defending what she said on Dynamite at all. But it puts in context that she obviously felt hurt by the way she was let go and what she meant by "bosses that listen". An interesting clip from Saraya's/Paige's Twitch over the way WWE handled her release.I'm not defending what she said on Dynamite at all. But it puts in context that she obviously felt hurt by the way she was let go and what she meant by "bosses that listen". https://t.co/Var1KHiAvr

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @JustTalkWrestle First of all she was not released they let her contract expire. also on the final day of her contract they actually put out a video of her greatest moments in WWE. no one does that for anyone who is on their way out the door. @JustTalkWrestle First of all she was not released they let her contract expire. also on the final day of her contract they actually put out a video of her greatest moments in WWE. no one does that for anyone who is on their way out the door.

dimiboss45 @dimiboss45 @JustTalkWrestle She was referring to Vince not HHH. @JustTalkWrestle She was referring to Vince not HHH.

Dan Moore @striker2fall @JustTalkWrestle I’m sorry but if you can’t do the job you are hired to do how can you expect a company to renew your contract? @JustTalkWrestle I’m sorry but if you can’t do the job you are hired to do how can you expect a company to renew your contract?

C-adzi @c_adzi @JustTalkWrestle



Your contract expired and they aren't required to give you a new one.



You were paid for years while you had personal issues and your injuries! @Saraya I'm a huge fan of yours but let's be real for a moment.Your contract expired and they aren't required to give you a new one.You were paid for years while you had personal issues and your injuries! @JustTalkWrestle @Saraya I'm a huge fan of yours but let's be real for a moment. Your contract expired and they aren't required to give you a new one.You were paid for years while you had personal issues and your injuries!

b @b6yley @JustTalkWrestle I mean if you can’t wrestle then that’s why they released you. You did become a general manager for like 4 months but idk what happened with that @JustTalkWrestle I mean if you can’t wrestle then that’s why they released you. You did become a general manager for like 4 months but idk what happened with that

WreslteTakes @GMPunk0723

They tried two things with her and both didn’t work. @JustTalkWrestle I understand where she’s coming from but): I mean, why would they keep paying her to sit at home? Maybe she pushed some ideas but, let’s be honest I don’t think there was room for Paige doing a manager role in that division.They tried two things with her and both didn’t work. @JustTalkWrestle I understand where she’s coming from but): I mean, why would they keep paying her to sit at home? Maybe she pushed some ideas but, let’s be honest I don’t think there was room for Paige doing a manager role in that division. They tried two things with her and both didn’t work.

Logan “Crabfeeder” Byrnes @El_Fuego_Diablo @JustTalkWrestle Yea I didn’t overthink or freak out when I heard that cause I understand. I would understand if Andrade got released and got on a podcast and said the same thing as Paige did. @JustTalkWrestle Yea I didn’t overthink or freak out when I heard that cause I understand. I would understand if Andrade got released and got on a podcast and said the same thing as Paige did.

Nathaniel Lopez 🇺🇸🇲🇽 @NateFury801 @JustTalkWrestle She didn’t break her neck for the company, that was an accident. It could happen to anyone and it has. Just because she worked there and it happened then doesn’t mean she broke her neck for the company. Plus she was out of control we all saw how she was acting on twitch . #aew @JustTalkWrestle She didn’t break her neck for the company, that was an accident. It could happen to anyone and it has. Just because she worked there and it happened then doesn’t mean she broke her neck for the company. Plus she was out of control we all saw how she was acting on twitch . #aew

DB20GAMES @DB20games @JustTalkWrestle She's backtracking now. She clearly tweeted that she wasn't gonna renew her contract as it was expiring. She made that choice. Now she's blaming them why she's gone. @JustTalkWrestle She's backtracking now. She clearly tweeted that she wasn't gonna renew her contract as it was expiring. She made that choice. Now she's blaming them why she's gone.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on how Saraya should be booked in AEW

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that Saraya doesn't need to be on AEW programming every week.

He added that her character could get stale if she is booked for every show and suggested All Elite Wrestling should use her when the story demands.

"We don’t need to see this girl on TV every week, because that’s what hurts Smackdown. The people I don’t care how good they are, if you keep bringing them out there and bringing them out there every week, like how many times have we done it? A hundred times, oh my god again? What else can they show you? But they can keep changing the story and they need a story with Paige," said Mantell.

While the former WWE Superstar has had an interesting start to her AEW career, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan presents her in the coming weeks.

What do you think of Saraya's debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

