Two top free agents joining WWE to replace Austin Theory & Grayson Waller at WrestleMania XL is possible, says veteran

According to former WWE star Matt Morgan, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller may get replaced at WrestleMania XL by two top free agents. The duo in question is the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin).

A Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match will take place at WrestleMania XL with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line. Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Waller and Theory earned their spot in the high-stakes contest. However, per a new report, the heel tandem might get pulled from the bout.

On the latest edition of the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan said he would love to see the Motor City Machine Guns arrive in WWE at 'Mania.

"I would kill for my MCMG to come [to WWE], Oh my God! (...) I am just friends with both of them [Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin] and would love to see them finally get there and stay there (...) I don't care about the tag match, all right. So I would like to see Motor City get out there." [16:50 - 17:45]

Shelley and Sabin's contracts with TNA Wrestling expired on April 1, 2024. According to a report from PWInsider, the duo is AEW-bound.

Popular bodybuilding influencer set to appear at WrestleMania XL

Currently, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are engaged in an online feud with popular bodybuilding influencer Joey Swoll. The two sides have been taking shots at each other on social media.

Waller recently took to X/Twitter to take a dig at the CEO of Gym Positivity. He called Swoll a "giant flop" and dared him to confront him and his tag team partner.

"This giant flop acting all tough behind his phone, come find us, idiot! Also, Joey Swoll fans are somehow both uglier and cringier than the Swifties," Waller tweeted.

Swoll accepted the challenge, seemingly confirming his presence at WrestleMania XL this weekend.

"UPDATE* It's ON... Wait for the end. @WWE @GraysonWWE @_Theory1 @CMPunk," he replied.

The two sides started feuding when Swoll came across a video of Waller and Theory arguing with a person for interrupting their video in the gym. Reacting to the footage, the 39-year-old criticized their actions.

