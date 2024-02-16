“Tyler Black and Drew Galloway is ALL ELITE” - WWE Universe reacts to Seth Rollins & Drew McIntyre possibly joining AEW 

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have recently become the talk of the town due to a fresh report regarding their contract status.

Rollins and McIntyre are two of the biggest names in WWE currently. While The Visionary is the current World Heavyweight Champion, The Scottish Warrior has been heavily featured on Monday Night RAW.

Drew McIntyre has recently qualified for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The eventual winner of this match is scheduled to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

Recently, a report about The Scottish Warrior's WWE contract ending after WrestleMania XL has surfaced. Additionally, in a recent interview, Seth Rollins talked about his contract status as well.

Since the reports surfaced, wrestling fans have been urging both WWE Superstars to join AEW.

What the future has in store for The Visionary and The Scottish Warrior remains to be seen.

Seth Rollins opened up about his WWE contract status

While speaking in an interview with Fightful Select, Seth Rollins said he wanted to stay with WWE for the rest of his life.

"It's all there in writing. We're going to get a new deal. Something is going to get worked out. WWE is my home. I love this place. I love this industry. I'd like to spend more time with my daughter as she gets a little bit older, but at the end of the day, I want to stay here. I want to be here for the rest of my life. I love this place," Seth Rollins said.

Rollins also stated that he was assertive about staying with WWE as he holds a top championship currently:

"I am sure that the powers that be feel the same way about me. Otherwise, we wouldn't be sitting here with this title on my shoulder. I'm sure the compensation will be fair and just."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for both Seth and Drew McIntyre in WWE.

Do you think Seth and Drew will leave WWE for AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

