Unfortunate update on Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract status - Reports

WWE officials reportedly have been hoping to sign Drew McIntyre to a new contract as they apparently want to prevent top talents from potentially signing with other promotions such as AEW.

It was first reported months ago that McIntyre's contract was to expire in mid-2024 and that while both sides wanted to reach an agreement, The Scottish Warrior was open to leaving. There have been various updates going each way in recent months, but speculation picked up this week when he was advertised for WWE's return to Italy on May 1, which is well past when the Scotsman's rumored contract would expire.

According to PWInsider, WWE officials are working together on the idea that The Scottish Warrior will stay with the company. However, it was noted that McIntyre has yet to sign a new contract as of this week.

The report added that there's always a chance for things to break down. Furthermore, it was reiterated that both WWE and McIntyre want to strike a new deal that will see him work with the company for the next few years.

Last week on SmackDown, McIntyre qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match by defeating AJ Styles. LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton will also compete in the bout later this month, with two spots yet to be filled.

The final two spots will be filled on Friday's SmackDown with Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul vs. The Miz. The winner of the Men's Chamber will then advance to WrestleMania 40 to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It remains to be seen where McIntyre will be used at WrestleMania, but he is still in the main event chase.

What is your bold prediction for Drew McIntyre's future? How would you book the Men's Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments below!

