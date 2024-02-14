Did WWE accidentally disclose details about Drew McIntyre's contract status? What we know so far

Drew McIntyre's WWE contract status has been up in the air since last year.

There were rumors about The Scottish Warrior leaving WWE following his loss to Gunther and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania last year.

Drew was reportedly off TV due to contract negotiations between him and WWE being at a standstill, but the Stamford-based promotion managed to bring him back at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event last year.

Drew McIntyre has gone through a character change since then and is set to participate in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia, where he will battle against five other superstars for a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Back in January 2024, PWInsider reported that Drew McIntyre had not signed a new contract with WWE, and his current contract is set to expire soon after WrestleMania 40 in April.

Although there is no confirmation if the former WWE Champion has re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion, World Wrestling Entertainment might have dropped a big hint about his future.

WWE has announced that they would head to the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, for a live event on May 1, 2024, ahead of the Backlash Premium Live Event in France later that month.

The Stamford-based company sent out a press release in which McIntyre was mentioned as one of the superstars who would be a part of the WWE live event in Bologna, Italy:

"Fans attending WWE Live in Bologna, Italy, will see their favorite WWE Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown in action including 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, 'Main Event' Jey Uso, and many more."

Drew was also featured on the promotional poster for the event. Although nothing is confirmed yet, this could be a sign that WWE has come to terms with McIntyre over a new contract.

The Scottish Warrior has also been heavily featured on WWE programming over the past couple of months. He was in the main event of the Survivor Series: WarGames last November and is also set to compete in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match later this month.

The Stamford-based company has been teasing Drew McIntyre as one of the main contenders for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship since CM Punk got injured.

Drew McIntyre vowed to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion, but none of his world title wins came in front of a live crowd.

He won his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 behind closed doors when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. The Scottish Warrior's second title win came inside the ThunderDome against Randy Orton later that year.

After qualifying for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match on the latest episode of SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior said that he would dethrone Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion to finally get his WrestleMania moment in front of fans.

"This is my way to finally get my moment, to finally get the title for me because my first two reigns for everyone else when I was holding down the fort the whole world shut down. The Cody Rhodes situation I talked about, I injured Punk in the Rumble, and sacrificed myself so Cody could finish his story. He messed around a bit so I had to mess him up a bit, Seth tried to be selfish and force Cody to go with him," Drew McIntyre said.

McIntyre went on:

"That’s not what fans wanted, I always want to give what the fans want. If I have to take the hard way to the main event of WrestleMania, that’s what I’m gonna do. If I have to beat everyone in Elimination Chamber again, which I’ve done before, I’m gonna do it, I’m finally gonna earn that moment because I don’t deserve it, I earned it."

McIntyre is set to face the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

