Major update on Drew McIntyre's WWE contract status - Reports

Drew McIntyre's future with the WWE has been up in the air as his contract was rumored to expire following WrestleMania 40. However, a new report suggests that the former champion has signed a new deal.

The former WWE Champion cost Sami Zayn his match against Shinsuke Nakamura this week on RAW. The heels attacked Sami Zayn after the match, but Cody Rhodes made the save to close the show. Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton have qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event later this month. The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match will go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Drew McIntyre is being advertised for an event in Italy in May. PWInsider noted that could be a sign that the veteran has signed a deal beyond WrestleMania 40.

WWE veteran praises Drew McIntyre's victory on SmackDown

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell enjoyed the finish to the Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles this past Friday night on SmacDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the wrestling veteran commented on the finish to the match between Styles and McIntyre on SmackDown. LA Knight was on commentary for the match and got into an argument with AJ Styles. McIntyre capitalized on the distraction with a Claymore for the pinfall victory. Dutch Mantell said that he enjoyed the finish to the match because everyone benefited involved.

"Actually, (it was a) pretty good finish. I think that everybody benefitted from it. I liked it because it wasn't just a straight-up screwjob, and he beat him. LA Knight kind of figured into it, but that was one of the things, and he beat him with his big Claymore." [47:00 - 47:49]

McIntyre has made it known that he is proud of injuring CM Punk during the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27. It will be interesting to see how the storyline between the two stars will play out when CM Punk returns from injury down the line.

