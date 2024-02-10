Drew McIntyre is confident about winning Elimination Chamber, opens up about segment with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently opened up about winning the World Heavyweight Championship in the upcoming months.

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, McIntyre faced AJ Styles in a singles match to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber match. It turned out exactly as McIntyre would have wanted as he picked up the win, albeit with an assist from LA Knight.

Following the bout, McIntyre shared his plans as he qualified for the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The former world champion stated that it was his moment to win the world title in front of a live crowd.

"It was a good week and a good night for Drew McIntyre. Everything. This is my way to finally get my moment, to finally get my moment with live fans, to finally get the title for me, in my first reigns before everybody else when I was holding the show when the world shut down. And I've been doing the right thing and I know if you keep doing the right thing, if you keep working hard, the cream always rises to the top." [0:08 - 0:41]

He further detailed that the fans did not want Cody Rhodes to battle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania and that he had to take the hard route to get what he wanted.

"The Cody Rhodes situation I talked about, I injured Punk in the Rumble, sacrificed myself so Cody could finish the story. He messed around for a bit, I had to mess him up a bit till he made the right decision. Seth tried to be selfish, and forced Cody to go with him, that's not what the fans wanted. I always want to give the fans what they want and if I had to take the hard way to the main event to WrestleMania, that's what I'm gonna do..." [0:42 - 1:13]

Check out Drew McIntyre's interview with Byron Saxton below:

Vince Russo bashed Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' segment

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently bashed the segment involving Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that the crowd doesn't seem interested in the current feud going on between the three men, as it makes no sense.

He further detailed that no one is excited to know about the segment as all three men have beaten each other sometime in the past.

"You've got those three in the ring. You got Cody in the ring, you got Seth, and you got Drew McIntyre, and they themselves point out that Cody beat Rollins three times, and Seth beat Drew twice. Yeah, that's why we don't care about any of this. Like seriously, you're telling us how many times you beat each other. That's why nobody cares about any of this. That's the thing, if you're gonna let them go into business for themselves, they're really going to expose themselves."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for McIntyre, Rollins, and Rhodes in the near future.

