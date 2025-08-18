Updated lineup for AEW Forbidden Door ahead of major show

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 18, 2025 00:57 GMT
Official poster for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 [Image Credits: AEW
Official poster for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 [Image Credits: AEW's website]

AEW is currently gearing up for its next major international pay-per-view, Forbidden Door 2025. Tony Khan and company have managed to develop a star-studded card for the event featuring many of the promotion's top talents, as well as talents from other brands.

All Elite Wrestling will return to London, England, this coming Sunday for this year's edition of its interpromotional PPV, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, set to emanate from The O2 Arena. Both the Men's and Women's World Championships will be defended at the event, as Hangman Page will be defending his title against MJF, and Toni Storm will be putting her strap on the line against Athena. Additionally, NJPW's top prize, the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, will be contested between Nigel McGuinness and the reigning champion Zack Sabre Jr.

Trending

The Jacksonville-based company's TNT Championship will be on the line at Forbidden Door as Kyle Fletcher will defend his belt against Hiromu Takahashi. Furthermore, Mercedes Mone will take on Alex Windsor, Persephone, and a yet-to-be-determined Stardom competitor in a four-way match for her TBS Title. Another newly created belt, the AEW Unified Championship, will be fought over between Kazuchika Okada and his number one contender, Swerve Strickland.

Forbidden Door 2025 will also feature tag team action, as the World Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley will take on the winners of the ongoing Tag Title Eliminator Tournament - that is, either FTR or Brodido. The event will also witness Adam Copeland and Christian Cage finally uniting for the first time in over a decade to battle Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian.

Perhaps the most high-stakes bout on the card, however, is the Lights Out Steel Cage Match between the alliance of the Death Riders, The Young Bucks and Gabe Kidd and the team of Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Golden Lovers - a war that could put an end to The One True King and his crew's long-running rampage for good.

Before AEW officially kicks off Forbidden Door, the company will head to Glasgow, Scotland, for this week's edition of Dynamite.

Match card for AEW Dynamite this week

All Elite Wrestling will be rolling into Glasgow's OVO Hydro for the August 20 episode of AEW Dynamite. Quite a few matches and segments have already been announced for the show, as listed below:

  • Mercedes Mone and Athena vs Toni Storm and Alex Windsor
  • FTR vs Brodido [World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Finals]
  • Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders vs Hiroshi Tanahashi and JetSpeed
  • Face-to-face conversation between Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay
  • Segment featuring Hangman Adam Page

It remains to be seen what TK has planned for fans this Wednesday and then later at Forbidden Door.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
