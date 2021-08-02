"I was embarrassed for the wrestling business" - Veteran slams Chris Jericho-Nick Gage match on AEW Dynamite 

Veteran managerial figure Jim Cornette recently slammed the Chris Jericho-Nick Gage match at AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

At last week's show, Jericho and Gage competed in a violent No Rules bout, where both the performers brutalized each other. Being the deathmatch specialist he is, Nick Gage left no stone unturned to torment Chris Jericho with everything ranging from a pizza cutter to light tubes.

However, Jericho eventually came up on top after smashing Gage with a pile of light tubes and executing a Judas Effect. Though it has won praise from many, others have criticized the match for its gratuitous violence.

Among them is Jim Cornette, who stated on his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, that he felt embarrassed for the business while watching the match.

Cornette said he felt sad for Chris Jericho for competing in the match and for AEW's locker room. He further took a dig at Nick Gage, saying that the person who tried to storm an AEW show recently looked more dangerous than the former GCW Champion.

"I guess, the Painmaker Chris Jericho faced the 'bank robber' on national television and, I had alternating emotions as I felt sad for Chris, I was embarrassed for the wrestling business." said Cornette "I even at some points felt bad for some of the people in their locker room, even though they brought this on themselves, AEW. Some of the guys back there had to be going ‘Oh, come on. What the f**k?’ It’s just, it’s embarrassing. The guy that tried to get in the ring the other week on live TV looked like more of a threat to Jericho than this guy." said Cornette. (H/T - Inside The Ropes)

AEW's Jon Moxley was full of praise for Chris Jericho and Nick Gage's efforts

While Jim Cornette was clearly not a fan of the Nick Gage-Chris Jericho match, Jon Moxley was. The former AEW Champion recently revealed that he watched the bout backstage with Eddie Kingston and thought it was "awesome."

Booker T on respect for Nick Gage making AEW Debut & Thoughts on Extreme... https://t.co/7NjaaZxGUH via @YouTube — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 29, 2021

Apart from Moxley, Booker T also enjoyed the match, particularly singling out Nick Gage for his performance. The WCW legend opined that the wrestling business would be in a much better place with more performers like Gage, who keep kayfabe alive.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of the No Rules match between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage from AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen? What did you make of the bout? Sound off in the comments section below!

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated.

Edited by Arjun