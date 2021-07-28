Veteran thinks CM Punk's rumored AEW move won't be a beneficial investment [Exclusive]

CM Punk and Daniel Bryan's potential AEW signings have been a hot topic of conversation lately. It's no secret that Punk's dedicated fanbase has held on to the hope of his in-ring return since 2014.

While the former world champion's move to AEW will certainly make headlines, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone recently discussed this subject from a business standpoint. Check out their conversation on the latest edition of 'Writing with Russo' below:

CM Punk has previously stated that he would require a lot of money and a good storyline to return to pro wrestling. Vince Russo believes that if Punk signs a multi-million dollar AEW deal for approximately a year, it will be a smart move on the latter's part.

However, the former WWE head writer questioned whether or not Tony Khan's promotion will benefit through this hypothetical scenario from an investment standpoint.

"I think that's very smart [multi-million dollar AEW deal for CM Punk]. I think that is very, very smart." Vince Russo continued, "Bro, it is so hard for people like you [Dr. Chris Featherstone] and I to understand. Because to people like you and I, everything is about business and dollars and cents and money. Money's not an issue here [in CM Punk's case]. Here's what you and I would say, 'We're going to give CM Punk five million dollars for a year.' Okay. What's our return going to be on that investment? How am I making that five million back? That's what you and I are saying."

Vince Russo's honest assessment of AEW potentially investing in CM Punk

“It’s cool for me to think that I’ll be able to get in the ring with these two.. Possibly.”



- Kenny Omega on Daniel Bryan & CM Punk pic.twitter.com/4lCkSW6HJn — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 24, 2021

During the latest 'Writing with Russo' episode, the veteran writer said that AEW shows are already selling out in terms of tickets, and CM Punk might not improve the company's current standing to a huge extent.

"I'll be honest with you, I don't think Punk brings that five million [back]. Bro, they [AEW] already sell out their shows. They can add more people to their house shows. I don't think he makes back that five million dollars," stated Russo.

As much as I want a CM Punk return to wrestling to happen, after 7 years it's a "I'll believe it the second it happens" situation. — P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) July 21, 2021

While Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone acknowledged that CM Punk still has a cult following, this might not equate to a massive television ratings boom in the long run.

Since drawing fan interest is a collective effort from the creative team and the performer, Punk's presence alone did not lead to a significant increase in WWE viewership during the early 2010s.

