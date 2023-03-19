Vince McMahon pitched WWE Superstar to have a "fish in his mouth" during a match, says AEW star

An AEW star recently shed light on an odd idea Vince McMahon had for one of his matches in WWE.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt's Ultimate Deletion match in 2018 was absurd as it was, but it could have been even more bizarre, according to Hardy.

On an episode of his podcast, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the multi-time WWE Tag Champ revealed that McMahon pitched for the cinematic bout to end with Wyatt reemerging from the Lake of Reincarnation with a fish in his mouth.

“What I could see is Bray gets knocked into the lake and then all of a sudden we have a false finish where he pops out of the lake, but he’s got a fish in his mouth and then sinks back down. And they mentioned something about this. They said, ‘Can we get a fish?’” Hardy explained. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Unfortunately for Vince, and fortunately for Wyatt, this plan was not feasible. According to Hardy, the conversation about the fishy ending took place at 02:00, making it all but impossible to visit a bait and tackle shop.

“I don’t think we want to spend time catching a fish out by the Lake of Reincarnation, either. [Vince] said, ‘Well if we can’t do it, we can’t do it, but it would be great,'” Hardy said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Vince didn't want Hardy and Wyatt to do a certain spot in WWE's Ultimate Deletion

Not only did Vince McMahon want the finish of the match to be different, but the WWE Chairman also removed a part of the match entirely because he didn't want any more in-ring spots, according to Hardy.

In what would have been a callback spot to the Final Deletion match in IMPACT, Matt had the idea of performing a dive out of a tree onto his compound.

“I had built a stand on [the tree] and everything to go up there and I had already practiced it. I was going to jump off the stand and leg-drop him through the two tables and he was going to move, which was going to put me in jeopardy to kind of go into the heat aspect of the match. And Vince said ‘nothing else in the ring, no more of this sh**.’" [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

