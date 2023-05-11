"Vince [McMahon] had a vision for RAW" - Former WWE US Champion explains why his red brand run didn't last long

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon is known to be very particular with how his shows operate. However, RAW has always been McMahon's highest priority, allowing for a little more freedom on SmackDown. A former champion recently recounted his experiences on both shows.

Matt Hardy signed with AEW in 2020 after spending the majority of his career in the Stamford-based promotion. Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former United States Champion revealed the difference between working on WWE's red and blue brands.

"SmackDown was kind of like the sentimental favorite to a lot of people. Because, like, RAW was definitely Vince's baby, and it was the flagship show. So he was very hands-on with that. And I feel like people could get away with a little more on SmackDown," revealed Hardy. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Shortly after a heated on-screen feud with his real-life brother, Jeff Hardy, Matt was drafted to the red brand in April 2009. This meant that he had to deal with Vince McMahon's more hands-on approach once again. Fortunately for Matt, he rejoined SmackDown just a few months later in June.

"Vince [McMahon] had a vision for RAW and he knew exactly what he wanted to do. SmackDown, it was a little more, there was a little bit more wiggle room in there to do your own thing," said Matt Hardy. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Matt certainly made the most of this "wiggle room," as he would throughout his career. The older Hardy brother is renowned for his creativity and ability to reinvent his character in order to stay relevant.

A new title contender was revealed on the latest episode of RAW

There have been plenty of highs and lows throughout RAW's 30-year history. One moment that will certainly live on in the memory of Seth Rollins occurred on the most recent edition of WWE's flagship show. The Visionary won two matches on the same night for an opportunity to challenge for the new World Heavyweight Championship.

In the first round of the tournament, Rollins defeated Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura. He then went on to defeat Finn Bálor in the semi-finals.

Rollins' opponent for the Heavyweight Championship will be determined on this week's SmackDown, with the tournament finals taking place at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

Poll : 0 votes