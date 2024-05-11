Vince Russo alleges Ric Flair confronted Dolph Ziggler at a recent event - "When does this sh*t end with you?"

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently made a bold claim regarding Ric Flair, stating that The Nature Boy confronted Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) at a recent event. Ric Flair has been involved in some controversies as of late. The former world champion recently had a falling out at the Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza restaurant situated in Gainsville, Florida.

Flair reportedly misbehaved with the staff at the restaurant, which led to the manager kicking him out of the shop. However, The Nature Boy would later apologize for his actions.

Speaking on his Vince Russo Brand podcast, the former WWE Head Writer claimed that he saw a video clip of Ric Flair confronting Dolph Ziggler due to the latter potentially having an affair with The Nature Boy's current wife before their marriage.

"Man, I saw this video clip yesterday, I guess it was at some convention, and he's [Ric Flair] walking through the convention and fans are partying like the red sea, and freaking Dolph Ziggler was at this convention signing autographs, and Flair stops in midtracks and starts cutting on Dolph,'' claimed Russo.

The veteran further claimed:

''I guess, apparently, Dolph did Flair's wife before Flair was married to her, and Dolph was totally cut off guard and was trying to be nice and didn't know what to say but it was like, 'My God, bro, like, when does this sh*t end with you?'" claimed Vince Russo. [6:40 - 7:34]

Ric Flair sent out an apology after recent controversy

The Nature Boy was involved in a heated argument with the staff members of Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza restaurant in Gainsville, Florida. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed on X that the staff treated him with disrespect after he spent time with the customers and staff members.

Speaking in an interview with The MJ Morning Show on Q105, Flair explained his actions at the restaurant and apologized for losing his cool.

"It just escalated, and I was wrong for getting mad, but I kind of felt like I was defending my position. When I feel like I'm put in that area where I'm uncomfortable and all of a sudden everything just falls apart, I get upset!'' Flair said.

The legendary wrestler continued:

''I probably just should have just walked out the door, but it caught me so off-guard because we were having a wonderful time. Then all of a sudden... someone in their kitchen said I did something wrong in the bathroom, and there's no one there except me and him.'' [H/T: TMZ]

Ric Flair is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. The 16-time World Champion was heavily involved in Sting's retirement storyline in the company. It will be interesting to see if we see the veteran again on TV.