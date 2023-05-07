Vince Russo believes former WWE Champion's contract "probably had a hundred loopholes" for an exit (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo says that a major AEW star may have secured a contract that allows him to exit the promotion through various loopholes. Additionally, he then added that the star in question may have negotiated a contract that allows him to get paid despite not actively working.

CM Punk made his AEW debut in August 2021 after seven years away from the wrestling business. However, he has not been seen in Tony Khan's company since the infamous All Out 2022 media scrum.

CM Punk is reportedly still getting paid despite his absence. Vince Russo has proposed a theory regarding the matter. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Russo said the following:

"He signed with AEW. Guys let's face it, it was a blank cheque. We know Tony Khan, we know Tony Khan's habits. Whatever CM Punk want he got. So his contract probably had a hundred loopholes in it if he ever wanted to get out of it, where AEW had to guarantee him the money. Which explains why the guy was still being paid after the [All Out 2022 media] scrum. Because that's the contract CM Punk worked out for himself." [04:06 to 4:40]

Many expect CM Punk to return imminently, as AEW is gearing up for their biggest-ever event, All In, this August. The company is reportedly launching a new television show that could have The Second City Saint as the main attraction.

WWE veteran Vince Russo calls CM Punk a 'businessman'

After leaving WWE, it seemed as though CM Punk would never return to the wrestling business. However, it seems as though Tony Khan met the right conditions to lure The Voice of the Voiceless back in for one more run.

According to Vince Russo, Punk's return may be indicative of his business sense.

"First and foremost, CM Punk is a businessman. CM Punk is in the wrestling business not because he's a wrestling mark, not because he would pay you to be in the ring. He's in the wrestling business to make money." [03:48 to 04:05]

After his initial retirement, Punk stated on several occasions that he had no interest in returning to the ring. However, times have since changed, and it seems like the former WWE Champion wants to return to action as soon as there is an opportunity to do so.

