Vince Russo not interested in seeing WWE legend draw his final breath inside a ring (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has been a part of many promotions and gotten to know some of the greats in the industry. Many of these legends are much older now, but names like Ric Flair continue to worry his fans.

The WWE legend recently praised Russo after some comments he made last week and proceeded to admit that he abandoned his family for wrestling. Additionally, The Nature Boy also proclaimed that he would prefer to die in a wrestling ring.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo opened up about his reaction after seeing Flair's response on social media.

"Bro, I did not know how to respond and I didn’t respond because that’s very sad. (…) Two things: bro, I’m one of those people, I don’t want to see Ric Flair die in the ring! I would be very, very, very sad. And bro, here’s the other thing: when he talks about his family (…) Bro, it’s never too late! As long as you still are alive you can make it up to your family!" (02:00 onward).

Check out the episode below:

"That’s the frustrating thing to me, because A: I do not want to see the guy die in a ring, and B: as long as he’s still alive, bro, he still has time to make peace with his family! Me, personally? That’s what I would be more focused on, making good with my family. But he’s Ric Flair, bro, and he’s going to do what he’s going to do." (03:12 onward).

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Vince Russo made it clear that he did not want to see the WWE legend pass away in the ring

Most of the consensus surrounding Ric Flair's return to the ring at his age began when the WWE veteran revealed that he was medically cleared. Continuing in the same episode, the former WWE writer made it clear that he's not pushing to see Ric Flair die during a match.

"No! I am not. Let me make that perfectly clear: I would hate with all my heart and soul to see that. I want to make that perfectly clear." (04:34 onward).

Expand Tweet

Fellow WWE veteran Dutch Mantell also urged The Nature Boy not to step into the ring again, especially noting that AEW's audience would likely not be happy with it.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here