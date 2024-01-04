Vince Russo picks surprising AEW name as the person he enjoyed working with the most in WWE

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently named an AEW star he enjoyed working with during his tenure in the Stamford-based promotion.

The star in question is Dustin Rhodes formerly known as Goldust in WWE. Rhodes had a bizarre character in WWE that was beloved by many during the early 90s. The veteran held many titles in the company including the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion praised Dustin Rhodes and shared his experience in working with the AEW veteran:

"Dustin was a lot of fun, He really was. He was just always happy-go-lucky, just a regular guy man. I talk all the time about wrestlers being consumed by this, he was not one of those guys. We really really had a good time working together on Goldust and going to the Connan O'Bryan show and doing stuff like that. He was always a lot of fun man." [1:00 - 1:50]

The Natural is one of the more popular names in professional wrestling. His brother is The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes who is currently in WWE. They have competed against each other and also held the tag titles together.

Dustin Rhodes predicts AEW star Swerve Strickland will become a world champion in 2024

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes is an experienced veteran in the professional wrestling business. Rhodes recently named Swerve Strickland as the star who will become a World Champion in 2024.

At the AEW Worlds End PPV event, Swerve Strickland successfully defeated Dustin Rhodes in a hard-fought battle. Strickland was scheduled to face his former tag team partner Keith Lee but The Limitless One was pulled out of the match due to injury.

Dustin Rhodes recently took to Twitter to share his honest thoughts on The Mogul Embassy Leader:

"As much as I don't like @swerveconfident as a person, since our first match in Texas to last night...... he has become a Beast and will be world champion in 2024. #RespectYourGame, but you're still a pr**k," he tweeted.

