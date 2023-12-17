Vince Russo responds to Jake Roberts saying his dead dog had better ideas than the former WWE writer (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recently grabbed headlines when he stated that his dead dog had better ideas than veteran writer Vince Russo. This has in turn prompted a response from the man himself.

This situation arose after Roberts was asked whether Russo should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Russo detailed on Sportskeeda Wrestling The Wrestling Outlaws:

“This guy asked the question, 'Should Vince Russo be in the Hall of Fame?' And Jake laughed and said, 'F no. My dead dog had better ideas than he did.' [...] You know, bro, people make me laugh, okay? 8 million people were watching RAW when it was under my pen. 8 million people! So I guess, bro, 8 million people were watching very bad ideas week after week after week.” [03:02 - 03:36]

Russo also stated that he has no ill feelings toward Roberts, noting that The Snake's comments were merely an attempt to "get over with the cool kids".

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims ignorance on Jake Roberts's comments

In addition to the objective successes Vince Russo enjoyed as a WWE writer, another reason why he was probably unbothered by Jake Roberts's disparaging remarks was because he felt as though they come from a place of ignorance:

“Did they think I’m going to freaking play these games with them, bro? He wants to get over with the cool crowd. He doesn’t know me. Bro, do you really think Jake Roberts knows what I wrote, and what I didn’t write? [...] If we got Jake Roberts on this show right now, he could tell you three storylines that Vince Russo wrote? He doesn’t have a clue, bro, to what I wrote, and what I didn’t write.” [05:15 - 05:45]

In a prior response that Russo posted on social media, he praised Roberts for being one of the greatest creative minds in the history of the business, and admitted to learning and borrowing from the all-time great.

