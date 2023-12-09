"I don't need approval from Vince McMahon" - WWE veteran uninterested in entering the Hall of Fame

A former WWE head writer recently claimed he was uninterested in entering the Hall of Fame.

In 1992, Vince Russo started working for WWE as a freelance writer for the company's magazine. He later joined the creative team. By 1997, the 62-year-old was promoted to head writer soon after. He worked closely with top superstars of the Attitude Era, like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker, before leaving the promotion in 1999.

During a recent episode of his The Brand podcast, Russo was asked about who he would choose to induct him into the Hall of Fame if he entered the exclusive club. The former head writer disclosed that he was uninterested in becoming a WWE Hall of Famer.

"No, I would never take a Hall of Fame induction. Thank you. I am not interested. It is a sham. I don't need the approval of Vince McMahon, bro. I get the approval every single day, bro, from my dad, my wife, my kids, my grandkids. That's who I need approval from, bro. I don't need approval from Vince McMahon to be in a make believe fictitious Hall of Fame," he said. [From 27:07 to 27:38]

Chris Jericho doesn't understand the point of the WWE Hall of Fame

Chris Jericho had a successful career in the Stamford-based promotion, winning several World Titles before moving to AEW. Hence, many believed he would one day return to the Stamford-based company to get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jericho claimed it does not matter if he enters the Hall of Fame, stating that he does not understand the point of it.

"So, I don't really understand the point of a Hall of Fame. If you think I'm in it, that's great; there's no real Hall of Fame. It's all kind of in WWE’s mind – in their chambers of the mind. And, I mean, it doesn't really matter if I'm in it or not," he said.

