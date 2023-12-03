WWE veteran calls out Triple H: "Where [are] your b*lls?"

A wrestling veteran recently called out WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H for his creative decisions.

While discussing multiple segments from the latest episode of Monday Night RAW on his The Brand podcast, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed that wrestling had turned into a "women's soap opera." He slammed CM Punk for stating in his promo that he had returned home despite the company previously firing him on his wedding day. He also criticized the segment that saw Jey Uso apologize to Randy Orton backstage.

Meanwhile, Russo addressed Triple H saying that he and Punk had changed. The wrestling veteran called out The Game for his creative decisions, claiming that he had indeed changed and lost his attitude.

"You got Trips sitting there, 'I changed. He chang...' You sure as hell changed Triple H. I worked with you during the Attitude Era. What the hell happened to you, bro? What the hell happened to you? When did you become the Pillsbury doughboy, bro? You're softer than all of them, bro. Holycr*p! What am I watching here, bro? I'm watching freaking Romper Room, bro. I'm watching The New Zoo Review, bro. Where is your attitude, man? Where [are] your b*lls? Where are they? Where did they go?" [From 14:05 to 14:50]

Check out the video below:

37-year-old ex-SmackDown star wants to return to WWE after nine years; addressed real-life heat with Triple H. Check out the details here.

Vince Russo claimed WWE made a mistake with CM Punk's return

After nearly nine years of absence, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames. A few minutes before his comeback, Randy Orton also returned after a year and a half of being injured.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Vince Russo claimed that WWE booking Punk's return on the same night as Orton's could cause more backstage heat for The Best in the World:

"'Bro, if Punk has any heat on him backstage, you don't wanna put him in a position where now it looks like he's upstaging Orton. He's more important than Orton. Bro, all you had to do was the same thing last night. Just bring Punk out at the end of RAW last night and then you're gonna pop that same number next week. I really felt, bro, like I said man, the thing is you know Punk's got heat backstage with some of the people there. You know he does. You're gonna add to that by putting him in that spot and having him upstage Orton, who's been gone for a year and a half?' I don't know about that call," he said.

Two major AEW stars will soon jump ship and return to WWE following CM Punk's comeback; others would follow, believes veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit The Brand and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.