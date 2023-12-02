37-year-old ex-SmackDown star wants to return to WWE after 9 years; addresses real-life heat with Triple H

Ricardo Rodriguez recently expressed his desire to return to WWE after nine years of absence.

Rodriguez joined the Stamford-based company in 2010. He spent nearly four years as a regular performer on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, and NXT before getting released from his contract in July 2014. The 37-year-old was best known to the WWE Universe as Alberto Del Rio's personal ring announcer.

During an interview with the Cafe de Rene podcast, Rodriguez addressed his real-life heat with Chief Content Officer Triple H.

"I would love to go back to WWE so I'll be choosing my words. No, there was this time because I did and RF interview and in there I had said that there was a comment that Triple H had made once where he had... Because I mean I know I'm bigger. I know I'm a wider fella. I'm taller and I do the lucha stuff. So, I can jump around and I can fly around and he had made a comment that I look like a bumblebee and somewhere along the way he mentioned also Savio. So, he compared me to Savio. I didn't take it that well at the time. So that was pretty much what it was," he said. [23:26 - 24:11]

Meanwhile, Rodriguez revealed that he wants to return to the Stamford-based company. He explained that he does not have to work in front of the camera.

"I would love to go back to WWE, be it in the backstage. I don't have to be in front of the camera either. I would love to be, you know, something backstage or even a trainer at the Performance Center." [From 58:59 - 59:13]

"Do it Triple H"- Fans want WWE to bring back Ricardo Rodriguez to join forces with the LWO. Check out the details here.

Ricardo Rodriguez opened up about how he felt after leaving WWE

In a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Ricardo Rodriguez opened up about his departure from the Stamford-based company.

The 37-year-old former ring announcer of Alberto Del Rio revealed that he hated the company and was "upset at everything." He then started drinking heavily as an escape method.

"When I called the office and I was like, 'Hey I'm done. I want my release,' at first, it was interesting because I was bitter and I was angry. I hated everything. I hated anything wrestling. I hated WWE. I was upset at everything. That's where my drinking got very heavy because I was trying to find an escape or a way to justify how I was feeling." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Ricardo Rodriguez is open to returning after nine years to join LWO. Check out the details here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.