Vince Russo urges 36-year-old star to join AEW after sudden WWE firing

A fan-favorite from WWE's women's division who was released by the sports entertainment juggernaut recently could cross over to AEW if she wanted to, according to Vince Russo. The star in question, Dakota Kai, was let go by the company once before, over three years ago.

The 36-year-old had been missing from action since defeating Ivy Nile on a March taping of WWE Main Event. Towards the end of last month, she shared a social media post voicing her desire to wrestle. Fans were of the opinion that the Stamford-based promotion was waiting for Kai's teammates, Asuka and Kairi Sane, to return from injury before bringing her back to television, even though their other teammate, IYO SKY, is currently at the top of her division as WWE Women's World Champion.

Shockingly, it was reported a while earlier that 'King Kota' had once again been released by the Stamford-based company. Speaking to his co-host Mac Davis on BroDown, Vince Russo reflected on the impact such releases have on talent, albeit voicing confidence that Kai would find success in the independent circuit. He even speculated that the former Damage CTRL member could potentially end up in AEW.

"I know, bro. Dakota Kai can make a career for herself after WWE. There is no doubt about it. She could book herself every weekend on the indies. She can probably go work at AEW. But to them, they were in the show, and now they ain't getting back to the show, and that's very, very difficult for the talent," said Russo. [19:57 - 20:19]

Kai was previously released by WWE in April 2022, although she would be brought back months later.

Announcements for this week's AEW Collision

AEW will be rolling into Atlantic City, NJ, for this week's episode of Collision. The show is set to emanate from the Adrian Phillips Theater, and will air on TBS (instead of its usual network, TNT), besides streaming on MAX. Three matches have been announced so far for the program, namely:

Brody King vs. Josh Alexander

Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne

Toni Storm (c) vs. Kady Frost [Women's World Championship Eliminator match]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have in store for fans en route to the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2025.

