Watch: Seth Rollins pays a heartfelt tribute to ROH legend Jay Briscoe at WWE event

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was recently seen paying a subtle tribute to ROH legend Jay Briscoe during a live match.

Jay Briscoe's untimely passing has recently created ripples in the pro-wrestling community. His death has affected a myriad of pro-wrestlers, who took to paying tribute to the star by wearing armbands with Jay's name during their recent matches.

Jay's contribution to ROH was also highlighted by Tony Khan in a tweet, where he spoke about how he would do everything in his power to support the star's family.

A clip of WWE Superstar Seth Rollins facing off against Austin Theory also recently emerged on Reddit. In the short video made by a fan, Seth was seen kissing his Jay armband before delivering a curb stomp to his opponent.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 also commented on Jay Briscoe's passing

Apart from Seth Rollins, a number of other prominent personalities in the pro-wrestling world have made their thoughts about the unfortunate death known lately.

EC3 also spoke about Jay's passing in a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws. According to the WWE veteran, his sadness due to the ROH legend's death was accompanied by an appreciation for how the community was supporting each other.

“It hasn’t been easy for a lot of the guys. Been tough. But what’s great about it, is the outpouring of support, each and everybody is giving each other through this like, everybody just checking in. Telling each other you love ‘em. It’s all we got man and it’s really cool (…), [Jay Briscoe] one of the best, it’s (…) in and out just sucks,” EC3 said. [00:24 - 01:05]

On last night's SmackDown episode, Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders donned armbands honoring Briscoe, while Michael Cole also paid tribute to Briscoe and his family on commentary.

