Watch: Ric Flair shares a hilarious moment with Top AEW star on Instagram

AEW star Orange Cassidy was recently spotted sharing a hilarious moment with 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Taking to Instagram, Cassidy shared a clip where he pulls out Ray-Ban sunglasses and hands them to Flair, who gladly accepts and puts them on.

The video ends with The Nature Boy giving his signature "Woooo" by looking straight into the camera. Cassidy had first uploaded the clip on his official TikTok handle before sharing it on his Instagram account.

It's no secret that Ric Flair is AEW-bound, and Orange Cassidy's latest post has further intensified the rumors of Flair joining the company. Many thronged to the comments section, writing that it's another sign of the WWE legend being All Elite.

As for Cassidy, the AEW star will be in action at All Out, where he will appear in a 10-man tag team match on the pay-per-view's pre-show, also called The Buy-In. He will team up with Wheeler Yuta, Jurassic Express, and Chuck Taylor to take on Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2.

Ric Flair recently turned down rumors of him joining AEW

Ric Flair recently appeared on Renee Paquette's podcast, Oral Sessions, during which he discussed his AEW status. The Nature Boy revealed that though he's close friends with Tony Khan, he hasn't spoken a word to him about joining AEW.

Today the Nature Boy @RicFlairNatrBoy is on Oral Sessions!! Yes, I asked him about the recent viral train incident 😂 wooooooo https://t.co/nGSp5rg13o — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 31, 2021

However, Ric Flair didn't rule out the possibility of joining it. The WWE legend added that if he happens to sign with AEW, he would bluntly let Khan know what he desires to do, including possibly lacing up his wrestling boots.

Although he has firmly denied inking a deal with AEW, it wouldn't be all that surprising if he does end up showing at All Out 2021 in some capacity.

