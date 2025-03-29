Watch: Top WWE star spotted grooving to Cope's theme song after SmackDown

Cope (fka Edge) may be in AEW now, but his memory is alive and well in WWE. Furthermore, his iconic theme song, Metalingus, still gets WWE's Superstars hyped, as demonstrated by Damian Priest following last night's SmackDown.

Damian Priest ambushed Drew McIntyre last night on SmackDown, which took place at The O2 in London. This was just the latest altercation between the two men, who have built some bad blood ahead of their expected WrestleMania 41 showdown.

Following his attack on The Scottish Warrior, Priest hit up a club in London. There, he was seen jamming out to Adam Copeland's theme song, Metalingus. Cope has kept the song in his transition to AEW, but it seems that it's still popular among WWE's biggest stars.

Check out a clip of Damian Priest enjoying the theme in the club below:

Cope wants to face AEW's top stars before he retires

At 51 years old and having already retired once, Adam Copeland's career is winding down. He's spending his last few years in All Elite Wrestling, where he's already tangled with some of the industry's top stars. However, he still wants to face several major names before he hangs up his boots.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, The Rated-R Superstar named Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, and several others as dream opponents:

"That will be more of where do you need me? I’d then sit down with Tony Khan and think about what he wants and what the company needs and what the show ends. That always supersedes to me what you have in mind for this retirement. I know I want to work the Swerve Strickland’s, Hangman Page’s, Jay White’s and the Kyle Fletcher’s and the Will Ospreay’s, Kenny Omega’s and the Samoa Joe’s. I haven’t worked with any of those people and would really like to do that before I hang them up," he said.

The former Edge is also expected to reunite with his lifelong friend, Christian Cage, and reform their legendary tag team at some point. Whether the two can win the AEW World Tag Team Championship before they retire remains to be seen.

