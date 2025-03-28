WATCH: Viral AEW kid crashes ring at wrestling event, hits Chris Jericho's finisher

Chris Jericho recently had a hilarious confrontation with a young fan at AEW Collision. The kid entered the ring and hit Jericho's Judas Effect finishing move.

Ad

During the March 23 edition of AEW Collision, Chris Jericho and Bandido had a heated segment where the latter took back Gravity's mask from The Learning Tree. Afterward, Chris Jericho got into a heated argument with an eight-year-old boy ringside. The kid flipped him off and taunted him for his age. The kid's name is Axl, and he was brought backstage to take photos after the show.

On Instagram, The Wrestling Classic posted a clip from PWP Live's event, in which Axl is seen hitting the Judas Effect on Clayton PartyPoison in the ring.

Ad

Trending

Ad

EC3 defends AEW star Chris Jericho

AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. At 54, he is still consistently performing in the squared circle. However, many criticize him for taking the spotlight away from younger talent.

In a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 claimed that Chris Jericho will remain the greatest of all time in multiple eras. The former WWE star said Chris Jericho knows how to handle the hate and is still over with the fans.

Ad

"He's in the running for one of the GOATs I would say in multiple different eras. Like, he’s such a pro, it’s not gonna bother him. If it did, he would never show it. He knows how to be unemotional, how to approach it from a business. He’s probably having fun with it and if you hear thousands of people chanting something in your direction, whether it’s negative because you’re a ‘pro wrestling bad guy,’ remember, or positive, you walk to the back saying ‘I know what I’m doing,’ and that’s being over. MF is over for sure and he always will be over," said EC3.

Fans will have to wait and see how Chris Jericho's run with the ROH World Title goes in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback