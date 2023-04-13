WCW veteran explains how top AEW star compares to Ric Flair

AEW World Champion MJF has been one of the company's top stars, and at only 27 years old, he is set to get better. However, when asked if The Salt of the Earth was losing his sting as a heel, wrestling veteran Konnan had an interesting take on the matter, even going as far as to compare Friedman to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

MJF has been AEW's top prize holder since winning the belt at Full Gear last November. True to his heel persona, Friedman didn't win the title clean and has continued to use his villainous antics to keep hold of it.

Despite this, Friedman is still one of the most likable characters in the promotion, at least according to Konnan.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WCW veteran said the following:

"The thing with [MJF] is that he’s very likable, kind of like when Ric Flair was a heel. It was hard to boo him ‘cause you liked him so much. Flair never really got real heat, you know. But they would boo him ‘cause they knew he was a heel and they kind of had to." [From 00:58 to 01:14]

Despite Konnan's comments, MJF still regularly generates some of the biggest reactions from the crowd, whether he is on the mic or competing inside the ring.

Konnan criticizes MJF's work on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite

Despite being one of the most despised characters in the business today, MJF is regularly met with cheers whenever he returns to New York. Knowing this, the AEW World Champion has made it a tradition of sorts to play up to the crowd and perform as a babyface in his hometown.

While this is usually inconsequential, as MJF still gets booed everywhere else he goes, Konnan believes this is the wrong decision for the champion's heel persona.

"But, you know, coming out as a babyface in Long Island – and even if it is your hometown – that’s when you heel on them the most. ‘I’m the only good thing that’s come out of Long Island you […] bums,’ and have them… you don’t acquiesce to them." [01:15 onwards]

Since his appearance on Long Island, MJF has reverted to being a pure heel in his ongoing feud with the other "four pillars" of AEW, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jack Perry.

