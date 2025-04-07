"We're back," says former WWE star after Cope (fka Edge) gets stretchered out of the arena

Cope (fka Edge) was stretchered out of the arena at the 2025 AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. The Rated-R Superstar's teammates, FTR, were the ones who attacked him on the show.

Rated FTR (Cash Wheeler, Cope, and Dax Harwood) went up against the Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta) for the AEW World Trios Title at Dynasty. Unfortunately for the popular trio, they failed to capture the championship.

After the match, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler ambushed the former Edge, turning heel in the process. They tortured him for a while and targeted his neck. This resulted in him being stretchered out of the arena. For those unaware, neck issues forced the Hall of Famer to retire in 2011.

Following the attack on the multi-time world champion, former WWE star Dax Harwood shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), seemingly acknowledging FTR's heel turn.

"We're back," Harwood wrote.

Jon Moxley commented on Cope before Dynasty

In an interview with The Knockturnal, Jon Moxley addressed being slammed on a spiked bat by The Rated-R Superstar. He praised the WWE Hall of Famer's toughness but claimed that they would never be allies.

"I'll live. And I can appreciate Copeland's toughness and his will and his grit and his refusal to go away. Wednesday night and over just the last few months and in Los Angeles and it doesn't mean that I like him. I'm sure that I will see him again and I think there's a lot of things that a lot of people could learn from Adam Copeland. Our conflict may be over, but in no way are we allies, nor will we ever be," Moxley said.

Before Swerve Strickland came into the picture, The One True King was in a feud with the former Edge. The Rated-R Superstar couldn't defeat Moxley for the World Title but managed to do some serious damage to his rival in their matches.

