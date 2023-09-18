"We're lucky to have seen him wrestle" - Ex-WWE writer on Bryan Danielson retiring from full-time wrestling next year

Former WWE writer praised AEW star Bryan Danielson, as he prepares to retire from full-time wrestling next year. The writer in question is none other than Freddie Prinze Jr.

Few weeks ago on AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson teased his retirement by saying he had around one more year in the industry, and that he wanted to go out in flames.

According to Sports Illustrated’s report, multiple people close to the situation confirmed that Danielson will be stepping away from wrestling full-time in the next year, yet may remain a special attraction for AEW.

On the recent episode of Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. said that he believes Danielson will be one of the biggest babyfaces in wrestling during his final year in the ring.

"Over the next year, I don't know if there's gonna be a bigger babyface than Bryan Danielson. He basically announced that he has a year left of wrestling... This being his last year, I'm telling you right now, he will do no wrong in the eyes of fans. He can do anything he wants to anyone in the company, and it'll come off like a babyface because your favorite football player just told you this is his last season," Prinze Jr. said.

Furthermore, he also praised former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson for his mic skills and said fans are lucky to see him wrestle:

"His skills on the mic developed over the years to the point where... [he's at] a very high level. This guy is a special, special wrestler. He's a man's man... We're lucky to have seen him wrestle," Prinze Jr. said. (Wrestling Inc)

Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley calls Bryan Danielson the most perfect pure pro wrestler to have ever lived

AEW International Champion, and former WWE superstar, Jon Moxley is currently leading The Blackpool Combat Club, alongside Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

In an interview with ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati, Moxley didn't mince words, declaring Danielson as "the most perfect pure pro wrestler"

"He is like the most perfect pure pro wrestler that I think has ever lived."

With Danielson in his final year as a full-time wrestler, he is all set to face Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW WrestleDream next month.

