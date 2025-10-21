"Welcome back!!" "Dude is gone" - Fans are convinced Tony Khan just gave away Chris Jericho's AEW exit

Fans believe AEW star Chris Jericho might be on his way out after some recent comments made by Tony Khan. The inaugural AEW World Champion has made his invaluable contribution to the Jacksonville-based promotion since the beginning. However, fans later criticized his run as many believed he was taking the spot of other young and potential stars.It seems like the Demo God won't be overstaying his welcome and return to his previous home, WWE. After months of rumors, a recent report claimed that he might be heading to the global sports entertainment juggernaut. The update stated that he could be returning for a retirement tour and Hall of Fame induction.In a recent interview, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Chris Jericho's uncertain future in the company. He also praised the former AEW World Champion's assistance in building the promotion.Fans are now saying that Tony Khan's statements regarding the Demo God directly confirm his departure.Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:AJ Stavole @AJStavoleLINK@WrestlePurists Khan pretty much confirmed Jericho is WWE bound. Welcome back!!Le_Kairos (AKA KairosObjective @inJest3) @LeKairos1LINK@WrestlePurists Dude is gone lol.Sufferin'Succotash⚔️ @blazed2324LINK@WrestlePurists Jericho is gone. coming months? bruh his contract ends soon lolrobbyg @RobbyG100LINK@WrestlePurists “Chris is always a welcome!” Yep, that man is outta there!♚FIRE HARBAUGH♚ @55ProblemzLINK@WrestlePurists If he wants to go. Let him go.Ian Irungu @GatumaIanLINK@WrestlePurists He just gave background and praise but no straight answerVeteran believes Chris Jericho should stay All EliteLe Champion has earned a lot of respect in AEW in the past few years. Tony Khan also seems to be trusting his experience and letting him have creative leeway.While speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran Teddy Long said that unless WWE is offering him more money, Chris Jericho should stick with AEW.&quot;If I were him, I'd stay right there in AEW. He's in good graces with the boss, so I'm pretty sure he's making good money. So, unless it may be about the money. WWE always have more money, then you got to go where more money is, you know? So we just have to wait and see what happens, but, Chris, I'd like to see him stay right where he is,&quot; Long said.It remains to be seen where Jericho will return in the next few months.