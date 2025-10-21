  • home icon
  • "Welcome back!!" "Dude is gone" - Fans are convinced Tony Khan just gave away Chris Jericho's AEW exit

"Welcome back!!" "Dude is gone" - Fans are convinced Tony Khan just gave away Chris Jericho's AEW exit

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 21, 2025 03:23 GMT
Chris Jericho has been on a lengthy hiatus [Image Credits: AEW
Chris Jericho has been on a lengthy hiatus [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube and X]

Fans believe AEW star Chris Jericho might be on his way out after some recent comments made by Tony Khan. The inaugural AEW World Champion has made his invaluable contribution to the Jacksonville-based promotion since the beginning. However, fans later criticized his run as many believed he was taking the spot of other young and potential stars.

It seems like the Demo God won't be overstaying his welcome and return to his previous home, WWE. After months of rumors, a recent report claimed that he might be heading to the global sports entertainment juggernaut. The update stated that he could be returning for a retirement tour and Hall of Fame induction.

In a recent interview, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Chris Jericho's uncertain future in the company. He also praised the former AEW World Champion's assistance in building the promotion.

Fans are now saying that Tony Khan's statements regarding the Demo God directly confirm his departure.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Veteran believes Chris Jericho should stay All Elite

Le Champion has earned a lot of respect in AEW in the past few years. Tony Khan also seems to be trusting his experience and letting him have creative leeway.

While speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran Teddy Long said that unless WWE is offering him more money, Chris Jericho should stick with AEW.

"If I were him, I'd stay right there in AEW. He's in good graces with the boss, so I'm pretty sure he's making good money. So, unless it may be about the money. WWE always have more money, then you got to go where more money is, you know? So we just have to wait and see what happens, but, Chris, I'd like to see him stay right where he is," Long said.

It remains to be seen where Jericho will return in the next few months.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Angana Roy
