What happened to AEW star Kenny Omega? Surgery details, potential return timeline & more

Kenny Omega is arguably one of the best athletes in AEW. He was an EVP and one-third of The Elite before he was kicked out by The Young Bucks and has been one of the cornerstones of the promotion.

In late 2023, Kenny Omega joined forces with Chris Jericho. The duo engaged in a handful of tag team bouts. Also, they were scheduled to face Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Worlds End pay-per-view.

Weeks before the huge event, however, Kenny announced that he would be "indefinitely out" in a tweet, the cause being later revealed as diverticulitis. Since then, he hasn't been in action. Also, a recent report in March suggested that he had yet to decide if he wanted to undergo surgery.

Diverticulitis is a serious disease, which mainly affects the intestines of the body. If properly taken care of, it doesn't always require surgery. However, surgery is often the choice of treatment if has been detected late. Brock Lesnar suffered through the same illness in 2009. He required two surgeries then before making a comeback to combat sports.

While speaking on his Twitch stream, The Bout Machine recently revealed that he will be having the surgery 'very, very soon.'

As of now, there has been no update on when Kenny Omega could return and his health status is still not very clear, other than the fact he could have surgery 'soon.'

Kenny Omega returned to AEW Dynamite after almost five months

With The Elite and Jack Perry causing havoc in Tony Khan's absence following the attack on him, Kenny returned to the promotion for the first time since December to confront them on the May 1 edition of Dynamite. However, The Young Bucks and Jack Perry brutally attacked the EVP despite him not being medically cleared.

The next week, The Cleaner announced an Anarchy In The Arena Match at the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV between Team Elite and AEW while he was in the hospital. Later, it was announced that The Elite and Jack Perry would face FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston.

Only time can tell what could happen upon Omega's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion and if he would go after The Elite for their actions over the past few weeks.